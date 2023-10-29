“Should Be Getting Way More Attention”: NFL Fans Compare Simone Biles To Taylor Swift As She Attends Packers Game In Endearing Outfit

The legendary Olympian Simone Biles is famously known for relentlessly cheerleading her husband Jonathan Owens on game days. She could be spotted at the Packers’ game against the Vikings which was appreciated by the fans. This led quite a few fans to place her next to Taylor Swift who has been bringing limelight to the Chiefs’ games.

Simone Biles moved the eyeballs as she appeared on the games’ sidelines in an endearing outfit. Even the Green Bay Packers’ official account couldn’t help but upload a picture of her from the sidelines. Fans compared her to Taylor Swift, some even believing that she should get more attention than the pop star.

Fans Want Simone Biles To Get More Attention Than Taylor Swift

The Green Bay Packers uploaded a picture of Olympian Simone Biles who wore a sweatshirt that featured the print of her husband Johnathan Owens in it. The post via X acknowledged her presence sporting the same colors. Uploading her happy picture from the sidelines, the post was captioned, “A (goat emoji) in green & gold.”

Fans were ecstatic as they saw the legendary gymnast supporting Packers safety Jonathan Owens. Biles is a vocal fan of her husband who tied the knot with him on April 22, 2023. Some took to X, appreciating her for the added attention and limelight on the game, while also mentioning that she deserved more virality than Taylor Swift.

She constantly hypes her man through posts and appearances. Not only did she make it to the game, but she also uploaded Owen captioning it ‘GAMEDAY’, his nephew Carter in the Packers outfit via her Instagram. She donned the same outfit in another story in support of her husband Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles’ Creative Manicure in Support of Owens

Simone Biles recently went overboard in support of her husband by posting a picture of her nails. While it might sound puzzling, Biles showcased her green nail polish which perfectly coordinated with her husband Jonathan Owens’ Green Bay Packers jersey.

In her caption, she amusingly acknowledged her tardiness while also crediting nail artist KIWI for her creative manicure. Simone continues to share personal moments of herself and her husband Owens together, mostly supporting his career in the most creative ways.

It is sure that Simone Biles has had an illustrious career being a six-time World all-around champion. She is also a six-time World floor champion alongside many other accolades to her name. However, her support for her husband and his sport is unending as she knows how to keep the hype up.