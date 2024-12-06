Joy Taylor Tells Deion Sanders Haters to Google His Name Before Casting Any Doubts on His NFL Coaching Potential

ESPN reported an NFL personnel director’s statement claiming that players will not easily engage with Deion Sanders should he become their coach. This report has understandably irked many online, including SPEAK’s Joy Taylor, who dismissed any doubts about Coach Prime’s coaching abilities.

In the latest edition of “SPEAK on FS1”, Joy Taylor ensured she didn’t mince words in her reaction to the report. She argued that if Deion Sanders was just a college coach, then the sentiment could have made sense for her.

But the fact that an NFL Hall of Famer is being doubted like this seemed silly to her. In a burst of emotion, she humorously suggested that people Google Coach Prime’s name if they needed a reminder of who he is and his NFL background.

“NFL players not being able to engage with Deion Sanders is silly as hell. If you’re saying that about a college coach who’s coached in college and has never had any experience in the NFL, that’s a reasonable thing to be worried about,” Joy said. “But it’s Deion Sanders. Google’s free everywhere. Sanders is an NFL Hall of Famer.”

Though Joy did concede that he hadn’t coached in the NFL yet to bet on his success, the host also found it equally absurd that the criticism laid against Deion was about “engagement” with players.

She argued that, unlike the likes of Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, Deion Sanders is one of the most revered NFL athletes in the history of the league. He spent 14 years in the locker room and is now the coach of a college program he turned around in just two years.

Coaching success cannot be guaranteed, but for Joy, the “engagement” criticism was just a poor attempt at making headlines.

“Yes, he came up through the college ranks in coaching. This would be his first NFL coach, but he’s not Nick Saban. He’s not Urban Meyers. That’s not what he’s doing in college, The point of NFL players not being able to engage with Dion Sanders, You got to get more creative with the criticism, like Remix it… You’re talking about Deion Sanders.”

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans agreed with Joy’s sentiments. They pointed out how absurd it is to say that someone with two rings and a Golden Jacket would not be able to command an influential presence in the locker room.

Others, meanwhile, reminisced about how the same sentiment was directed at Coach Prime before he began coaching at Jackson State. Yet, just a few years later, he has helped both JSU and CU achieve their most successful campaigns in recent memory.

A small section of netizens also speculated that Coach Prime may not have an interest in coaching in the NFL. After all, he has never openly spoken about it.

All that said, doubting a legend like Coach Prime has repeatedly proven to be foolish. It’s even more absurd to doubt a man known for his public speaking and motivational persona when it comes to his ability to influence a locker room.