“Even at 45, Tom Brady is the GOAT’: $160 million Cowboys star is itching to take on Brady’s Bucs in the season-opener

Dak Prescott is loving the prime-time pressure ahead of the Cowboys’ season opener against Brady’s Buccaneers.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest QBs to ever play the game. After all, winning 7 Super Bowl titles is not an easy task to accomplish.

Although he decided to retire earlier this year leaving the world in a state of shock, he un-retired in a matter of weeks and is now all set to lead the Bucs once again.

The Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys, the most valuable franchise in the NFL in their season opener. It is going to be a high-octane clash and it seems like Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is set and ready to go big.

Dak Prescott is ready for the Tom Brady challenge

Reportedly, Dak, who signed a massive $160 million contract with the Cowboys last year, recently claimed that he is enjoying the prime time-pressure ahead of the high-octane clash against the Bucs. “It’s just awesome,” he said.

“I’ve said over and over, pressure is a privilege and I think playing in as many prime-time and national games as we do it just allows those expectations and standards – that everybody has, not just for myself – to always be heightened,” Prescott stated.

Although he might decide to play more, many suggest that this might be Tom Brady’s final season. Talking about the legendary QB, Dan said, “you definitely have to embrace it, a guy whose résumé speaks for itself.”

“Shows up at his age and is still better than most to do this, the greatest to do this honestly. In the moment to play him, understand what that team’s gonna bring with him as the leader and him on the other side. Just ready for that matchup,” he added.

Cowboys versus Bucs encounter is one of those matchups that TV audiences crave for. Last year, the Cowboys vs Bucs Week 1 matchup garnered as many as 26.4 million viewers.

“When you’re playing on national TV each game you’re as good as your last game and that’s the saying that I always say whether it be in the house of dominoes or whether it be a play on the football field or in a game,” Prescott stated.

Indeed, the Prescott vs Brady clash promises to be a high-octane one. Moreover, this might be Tom’s last season and this speculation is only going to push more people to watch the Bucs games.

