New England Patriots Rumors: Elliot Wolf Stays in Lead, but 2 New Meetings Hint at Other Plans in Boston

New England Patriots’ head coach and owner: Jerad Mayo and Robert Kraft. Picture taken from: USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are on the brink of reshaping their football operations for 2024, with Elliot Wolf emerging as a frontrunner for the GM position. However, recent reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter hint at potential changes in the team’s front office structure, with new interviews for prospective candidates being conducted.

Advertisement

The New England Patriots are conducting interviews for a football executive position, Adam Schefter’s sources say. Samir Suleiman, former Carolina Panthers director, and Brandon Hunt, Eagles director of scouting, are among the candidates.

It is, however, unclear if these meetings are related to the General Manager role or if the franchise aims to strengthen the team around Elliot Wolf. What adds to the intrigue is that Wolf’s designation still remains unchanged as “Director of Scouting.” Perhaps Kraft was somewhat impressed but remains uncertain about entrusting him with the General Manager position.

For over two decades, Bill Belichick has managed all football operations, and the Kraft family now seeks a fresh perspective. This speculation emerged after the Patriots began their search for a new front-office figure on Monday.

However, indications strongly favor Elliot Wolf securing the GM role in New England. So much so that the Patriots faced rejections from candidates they sought to interview from other teams.

Why Are the New England Patriots Finding It Difficult to Find a New General Manager?

As the news broke about the Patriots initiating their quest for a potential candidate on Monday, it was revealed that several individuals declined the invitation to interview for the role. Bengals senior personnel official Trey Brown and former Cardinals executive Quentin Harris, among others, turned down the request.

Michael Hurley of CBS News highlighted concerns related to the Rooney Rule, which mandates NFL teams to conduct in-person interviews with two external minority candidates for open head coach and GM positions before making a hire.

However, the franchise didn’t have to adhere to this rule when hiring Jerod Mayo, thanks to a succession clause in his contract, allowing him to assume the role. Is the team simply inviting external candidates to check a box?

Moreover, with reports indicating that the job may already be earmarked for Elliot Wolf, qualified candidates seem reluctant to undergo the interview process for a seemingly non-vacant position.

Another potential factor is that the Patriots are undergoing a significant shift following Bill Belichick’s 24-year reign. The team’s once-commanding presence, particularly during the peak of the Tom Brady-Belichick era, may have diminished with the departure of both figures.

Candidates may hesitate to join a front office facing such substantial changes. While new interviews are underway, final decisions await official confirmations from the Patriots.