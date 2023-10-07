Even With a Special $325 Equipment, Travis Hunter Fails to Beat His Girlfriend Leanna at an Exhilarating Fishing Game

CU football’s sophomore athlete Travis Hunter is all smiles before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

Amid an injury break, Colorado WR Travis Hunter and his girlfriend Leanna enjoyed a fishing outing. Despite using a special $325 custom-made fishing rod, Hunter couldn’t out-fish Leanna in this thrilling competition.

Unfortunately, Hunter is expected to miss the next two games for Colorado, making his return to the field unlikely until October 28th when they face UCLA. However, Travis cannot stay away from embracing the enjoyment in life. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, the star wide receiver suffered a setback as Leanna reeled in a catch well ahead of her boyfriend.

Travis Hunter goes fishing with the special ‘Speed Demon Pro MG-12’

Travis Hunter was seen enjoying his time fishing with his girlfriend Leanna, especially with his custom MG-12 fishing rod that boasted a lightning-fast design. The Heisman Hunter combo has a full magnesium body, eleven ball bearings, and a mere 4.6-ounce weight. It guarantees a silky-smooth reel experience, thanks to its cutting-edge AMB magnetic braking system.

The rod named the “Speed Demon Pro Rod MG-12” in honor of Travis’ jersey number, is now available to his dedicated fans at a special rate of $325. Notably, pro anglers like Brett Chapman and James Elum also rely on similar rod combinations.

“You wanna know how to catch like me? Use the MG-12 man, like that, D for Demon.” Said Travis Hunter while taking delight in fishing. “Fishy! Fishy!” Said Leanna after she caught her first fish, letting Millie the dog lick the fish after.

Colorado Buffaloes‘ Travis Hunter and Leanna’s romance began over a year ago when they crossed paths during Travis’s senior year at Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

A Sneak Peek at Travis and Leanna Lenee’s Relationship

Travis Hunter’s girlfriend, Leanna Lenee’s diverse heritage is a unique blend of African American, Mexican, and Filipino roots, reflecting the rich tapestry of her family. The two met in High School, and have been together since Senior year. In December 2022, Leanna achieved a significant milestone by earning her bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw University.

Furthermore, the couple ventured into the world of content creation, launching their own YouTube channel. Their debut episode provided viewers with a glimpse into their lives and relationship. Leanna regularly posts Hunter on her Instagram, and has also been giving fans updates about Hunter ever since he got injured. According to coach Sanders, Hunter will be missing two more games this season.