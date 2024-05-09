“I Was Shaking At The Comedy Store”: Julian Edelman’s Prep For Tom Brady Roast Was Done the ‘Patriot Way’

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) walks off the field to the bench during the second quarter of an NFL Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New England Patriots At Cincinnati Bengals Football 12 15 2019

Everyone who knew Julian Edelman and his persona, knew he is as quick with his words as he was with his legs on the field. But the world got to know about the showman that the former Patriot is when he went toe to toe with comics during the GROAT.

And now Edelman reveals the peculiar and as Colin Cowherd put it, “Patriot” manner in which he practiced for the Live show. Using the same techniques that helped him master the art of football, he approached comedy.

It was Jeff Ross and his team who were working on the athletes’ roasts. When Ross sat down with Edelman over a zoom session, they exchanged ideas, tried to workshop some material. But it wasn’t clicking. And in fact got “overwhelming” for Edelman. So Ross suggested that he should come to the Comedy Store with him and perform his set.

It was obvious for Edelman how that was his only path to success. He looked at it like he looked at football. The former Super Bowl MVP said,“I treated it like a game. I needed walkthrough reps, I needed pre-season game and then I go hit the game.”

So it was decided, performing in front of his team served as the walkthrough reps. And the comedy store was his pre season game. But just like his debut year, he was standing before a pre-season game that made him nervous.

Despite the fact that he had cue cards, he knew his jokes and did his preparation before taking the stage, it was still nerve wracking. Edelman says,“I knew my jokes but I was shaking at the comedy store. I’m not a comic by any means.”

Going on stage for 12 minutes at the Comedy store, Edelman worked out the kinks of the performance. He also understood the nuances of the craft he was about to take up. And more than anything, treating it like a game, gave him the focus and clarity needed for trainman.

Julian Edelman Reveals Stories From GROAT Green Room

Colin Cowherd asks him about the intensity of the green room before the roast and Edelman gets the tea as ordered. He talks about how there were so many legends in that room. With so many accolades between them which gave way to a lot of ego between them as well.

But this time, the athletes were the nervous ones. The skinny comedians scribbling away like nerds were feeling comfortable and at home. Maybe they were also a little nervous going on stage in front of 15,000 people live, but at least they weren’t doing something completely out of their normal course of business.

Athletes on the other hand were visibly nervous. Edelman notes,“You could see guys were nervous but they didn’t wanna show their nervousness. So you know, you go to the bathroom, run your lines by yourself. Don’t wanna do it outside because you don’t wanna have your material in front of other people. But it was honestly very fun to catch up with a lot guys.”

Edelman came out as a strong winner from the roast. And with his upsurging podcast, a lot of retirement free time, and a persona that the Bostonians at least would love to have around, Julian Edelman is enjoying the next phase of his life.