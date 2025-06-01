mobile app bar

“Ever Seen One of These?”: When Tom Brady Teased Josh Allen for Not Having a Single Lombardi Trophy in His Cabinet

Ayush Juneja
Published

Tom Brady and Josh Allen

On left- Tom Brady and on right- Josh Allen. Credit- Imagn Images

Tom Brady and Josh Allen have always shared a mutual respect. TB12 has long admired Allen’s arm strength and athleticism, while the reigning MVP, like many, views Brady as the GOAT. They may not have a lot in common beyond their positions and fierce competitiveness, but that shared fire was on full display during last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.

When Brady and Allen teed off against each other, they came fully prepared—not just with golf clubs, but with mind games and playful jabs. For Allen, there aren’t many things you can tease a 7-time Super Bowl champion about. But there is one classic go-to: Brady’s infamous NFL Combine photo.

With perfect comedic timing, Allen pulled out a golf ball printed with that very image—Brady looking gangly and unimpressive from his pre-draft days. The sight made TB12 laugh, clearly enjoying the playful dig. But the GOAT had a trump card waiting.

Later in the game, Brady casually pulled out a golf ball adorned with a picture of the Lombardi Trophy. Holding it up for the camera, he quipped, “Ask Josh if he’s ever seen one of these before.”

It was a cold but hilarious reminder: Allen has yet to reach a Super Bowl, let alone win one. The jab left Allen momentarily speechless. He could only smile and admit, sheepishly, that he knew what it was—though, of course, he hadn’t lifted one himself.

Despite Brady winning the mental game, it was Allen who got the last laugh on the course. He finally secured a victory over Brady, something that had eluded him in five previous encounters—four on the football field against Brady’s Patriots and Buccaneers, and once on the golf course during The Match.

The win felt especially sweet for Allen. While Brady’s trophy room remains untouchable, Josh finally got one over on the legend, at least with a golf club in hand

” I think if I’m not mistaken, it’s the first time I have beaten him in anything. Feels pretty good. I wish it had come on the football field. I didn’t beat him in football. We played a match a couple of years ago. I didn’t get him then, so we got him today, so it feels pretty good.”

Josh Allen probably wishes Tom Brady would come out of retirement, just so he could finally beat him on the football field. But with Brady officially done with the NFL, that dream matchup isn’t happening. For now, the golf course will have to do.

The two are likely to face off again at this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, giving the newly married Allen another shot at bragging rights over the GOAT. But knowing Brady, he won’t go down easily. Expect him to show up locked in, ready to compete—and with a fresh batch of mind games in tow, seeking revenge in classic TB12 fashion/

