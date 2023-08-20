Russell Wilson Losing “15 Pounds” in the Offseason Amuses New Coach Sean Payton; “His Movement Skills Have Been Impressive”

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is all praises for Russell Wilson. In fact they both seem pretty confident about the Denver Broncos this time around. The QB-coach duo is aiming for the stars in the upcoming season. To accomplish this, Wilson has gone the extra mile by losing around 15 pounds of body weight this season.

Recently, Kay Adams visited the Denver Broncos during their practice and had a very informative chat with Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, and other Broncos Players. During the interaction, Sean Payton even discussed how Wilson losing 15 pounds has impacted his role and brought about a positive impact on his gameplay.

Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton Applauds Russell Wilson for Going the Extra Mile

Russell Wilson has surely made his coach Sean Payton happy with his progress. As the quarterback shed approximately 15 pounds during the offseason, Payton’s admiration for Wilson’s dedication was evident. Talking with Kay Adams on the ‘Up & Adams’ show after the Broncos practice session, Payton said,

“His movement skills have been impressive. His off-schedule plays—every practice, you see an example of one or two. It really forces the receivers to (be active and alert). If you are not open in the initial route progression and the pocket moves one way, you have to move with it. His location has been really good. I think the last week-and-a-half or two weeks have been really impressive”.

It’s now evident that Wilson has found his mobility and ability to make impactful off-schedule plays. He looks ready to implement the offensive strategies that can take the Denver Broncos to great heights. Fans would be looking ahead to a promising season led by coach Payton and QB Wilson.

New Season, New Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson, the star QB of the Broncos, seems determined to make this year count. He’s going all-in after he failed to perform last season after signing a mammoth $245 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos. First the training camp and now preseason games, it’s evident that Wilson is taking his commitment seriously.

Talking to Kay Adams about his 15 pounds weight loss, Wilson said, “I’m just trying to be as lean as possible, as quick as possible. I feel great. I’ve done a whole change in the timing of what I eat and that kinda stuff. I’ve been doing a lot of intermittent fasting and stuff like that”.

The guidance of Sean Payton and Wilson’s renewed focus on fitness and nutrition might actually turn things around for Denver. In fact, this transformation of Russell Wilson appears to be more than just physical. Last season might not have worked out for him like the quarterback would have hoped, but now he’s leaving no stones unturned in putting his best foot forward.