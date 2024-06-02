“Everybody Focuses on Mahomes and Kelce”: 3X Super Bowl Champion Unveils Chiefs’ Main Obstacle for a Three-Peat

Jan. 29, 2023: Patrick Mahomes raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy while Travis Kelce celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves on the precipice of immortality, their sights firmly set on an unmatched third consecutive Super Bowl triumph. With the coaching staff and players laser-focused on devising strategies to make history in the 2024-25 season, their path appears primed for glory. However, NFL analyst and three-time Super Bowl-winning executive Michael Lombardi foresees formidable obstacles that could derail their pursuit.

In a recent episode of VSiN’s “The Lombardi Line,” Michael dissected the Chiefs’ Super Bowl aspirations for 2024 and identified the potential stumbling blocks. Inspired by Tom Brady’s comments about the sheer difficulty of winning back-to-back Super Bowls, let alone three in a row, Lombardi delved deeper into the conversation.

His argument? Even the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history — Bart Starr, Bob Griese, Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, John Elway, or Brady himself — couldn’t achieve the elusive 3-peat.

In addition, elite signal-callers like Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning couldn’t even string together a modest two-in-a-row streak. Lombardi, therefore, believes that sustained success isn’t solely contingent upon the quarterback; it hinges on the entire team’s ability to replicate the previous year’s performance.

“Are they going to be as good defensively as they were last year? See, everybody focuses on Mahomes and Kelce, and of course, they’re great, but what made their team so good was their defense,” Lombardi said.

He further emphasized that while the Chiefs’ offense wasn’t among the league’s best in the 2023-24 season, their defense stood as a top-5 unit, adept at pressuring opponents into turnovers.

Now, with multiple changes to their secondary, including the departure of L’Jarius Sneed, Lombardi believes this could be the Achilles’ heel that prevents the Chiefs from etching their names in the history books.

Michael Lombardi Chews Over Chiefs’ Roster Changes Ahead of 2024–25 Season

Michael Lombardi’s analysis has raised valid concerns about the Kansas City Chiefs’ third consecutive Super Bowl pursuit. While acknowledging Patrick Mahomes’ ability to conjure plays in tough situations, Lombardi cast doubt on the depth and completeness of the Chiefs’ roster compared to their previous championship squads.

“I don’t see their roster as ‘Whoa! They have no holes,'” he bluntly stated, favorably comparing the Eagles’ well-rounded depth instead, whom he believes possess a more well-rounded and formidable lineup devoid of glaring weaknesses.

Lombardi’s critique extends to specific positions, like the lack of dependable options at left tackle and outside cornerback. Additionally, he questions whether the recently re-signed Chris Jones can maintain the same intense level of performance after securing a massive contract and whether the Chiefs have adequate complementary pieces to support Jones if he continues to excel.

According to Lombardi, more questions than answers linger around this Chiefs’ squad. Crucially, he suspects a lack of hunger could prove disastrous against 31 other ravenous teams determined to dethrone the champs.

While Kansas City may be aiming for a third straight Lombardi Trophy, other teams in the league may not see it as such. Lombardi also identified kicker Harrison Butker as perhaps the Chiefs’ most vital X-factor in clutch scoring situations.