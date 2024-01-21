Everyone Had the Same Joke On Taylor Swift Visiting Buffalo To Cheer For Travis Kelce In Bills Mafia’s Den

The NFL playoffs are in full swing and for yet another season the Chiefs are set to face the Bills extending their rivalry for another year. However, this time the game will host the iconic singer Taylor Swift for obvious reasons. But since it is the postseason with a cutthroat rivalry, the fans won’t spare the celebrity the Bills Mafia treatment.

The Bills fans are known for their notorious pregame ritual involving tables, fire, and whatever comes next with it. As expected, the videos of hyped-up Bills fans were all over the internet before the singer set foot in the stadium, which made the NFL world crack the same joke about Taylor Swift.

The football fans on X joked that Taylor Swift would enter the Highmark Stadium with a scene of loud and proud fans breaking tables in the parking lot while being on fire in sub-zero temperatures.

One fan tweeted, “Taylor Swift running through Bills Mafia in the Parking lot tailgating, dodging burning tables, d*ldos, Pinto Ron, trying to get to her VIP suite.”

With those reactions and the added rivalry between the two sides, it was clear that the Bills Mafia wouldn’t go easy on the celebrity guest. However, as it turns out, Taylor Swift gave fans a taste of her charm upon arrival at the Highmark Stadium.

Taylor Swift Blows a Kiss To the Loud Bills Mafia Upon Arrival

Taylor Swift made a starring appearance in Buffalo moments before Travis Kelce’s Divisional Round game. A video of her entering the stadium showed that fans heavily booed her, but it was the singer who mesmerized the crowd by blowing a kiss at them.

The Bills Mafia even hoped to make Taylor Swift cry by eliminating the Chiefs from the playoffs and cutting Travis Kelce’s dream run short by two games.

“I’m hoping she’s probably crying at the end of Sunday because that’ll mean my Buffalo Bills have won,” a Bills fan said. “So this is the one time I am rooting against Taylor Swift.”

A young fan even held a sign to Taylor while she was entering the facility that had a hand-drawn depiction of a popular Josh Allen-Taylor Swift meme.

With the two teams bracing themselves before locking horns for four quarters, it will be interesting to see how Taylor Swift copes with this nail-biting experience.