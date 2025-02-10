Chad Johnson Takes Credit for Helping the Eagles Win the Super Bowl Because of His Unconventional Gesture to Nick Sirianni

Of late, Chad Johnson has been in the news for his spotlight-stealing statements. Whether it’s his public banter with his ex, Sharelle Rosado, or his altercation with James Harrison, Ocho has been having fun by being his eccentric self. Now, he’s adding another chapter to his headline-stealing antics—claiming he played a role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, all thanks to a gesture to Nick Sirianni that even caught the head coach off guard initially.

For those out of the loop, the Nightcap co-host surprised Sirianni at the Super Bowl Opening Night by sneaking up from behind while the Eagles HC was addressing questions from the media. Hilariously, Johnson didn’t even give a heads-up and went straight in for a kiss on Sirianni’s temple.

Yes, you read that right. Johnson greeted Sirianni with a playful kiss on the forehead, prompting a startled reaction from the Eagles HC. But once the shock wore off, Sirianni broke into a smile upon realizing who it was. “What’s up, baby? You good?” Johnson asked as he embraced the Eagles tactician. And now, Ocho is taking credit for the team’s success, saying that moment was all the Eagles needed.

“Congratulations to the Eagles, but I am going to tell you why the Eagles won… it was the good luck kiss I gave Sirianni before the game started at the media day. That’s what it was.”

That said, Shannon Sharpe, Johnson’s co-host, quickly set the record straight after entertaining the joke. According to Unc, the credit for the Eagles’ victory should primarily go to their D-line, which did an unbelievable job pressuring Patrick Mahomes into mistakes.

What impressed Unc the most, however, was the Eagles’ defense’s relentless pursuit of Mahomes, even when he managed to escape their initial rush.

For the legendary NFL TE, the Eagles’ secondary, along with coaches Nick Sirianni and Vic Fangio, deserve the utmost credit for the Super Bowl victory.

“I mean, you got to give the Eagles credit. Mahomes didn’t play well, but it wasn’t that he didn’t play well on his own, the Eagles had a lot to do with that. Philly’s front four was relentless. You gotta give Sirianni credit, give credit to Josh Sweat, give credit to (DeVonta) Smith, give credit to Jaylen Carter, give credit to (Milton) Williams, give credit to those guys,” said Sharpe.

“They did an unbelievable job of doing what they were supposed to do. And guess what? Even when Patrick Mahomes was able to escape, they chased him down; they didn’t give up. They were relentless in their pressure, and they earned this victory,” he continued.

As Sharpe highlighted, there was no element of luck in the Eagles’ Super Bowl success. Nick Sirianni’s men were simply the hungrier side of the day. But Ocho, being Ocho, still finds a way to steal the spotlight—whether through playful antics or bold claims.