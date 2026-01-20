“People Are Losing Their Jobs”: Cam Newton Shades Josh Allen as Bills Fire Sean McDermott

Even though Sean McDermott was able to secure a playoff berth for the seventh consecutive year, he’s now also come up short for the seventh consecutive year, and as a result, the Buffalo Bills have announced that they are officially parting ways with the 51-year-old head coach. It’s the latest installment in what has been a never-ending series of postseason heartbreaks for Buffalo, one that initially began all the way back in 1990.

With Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson all sitting at home, the Bills’ star quarterback, Josh Allen, was being viewed as the best remaining signal-caller in the playoffs. That led many to believe that this would finally be the year in which Buffalo would break through and win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Unfortunately, the end result still proved to be the same: a loss in the divisional round for the fourth time in five years. McDermott has since been made the scapegoat for those recent failures, but according to Cam Newton, it’s time to have an honest discussion about Allen and his four turnovers that cost Buffalo the game.

“Why are we tiptoeing around the obvious issue?” Newton questioned while discussing the Bills’ loss with his fellow analysts on ESPN’s First Take.

“It’s the under-performing Josh Allen… This was supposed to be his year… You had an opportunity to win and you didn’t. So, as we critique Josh Allen, people are losing their jobs because of Josh Allen. Out of all of the turnovers, the worst turn over, for me, was the one right before the half. It caused a 10-point swing right there. And how much did you lose by? Three points.”

"Why are we tiptoeing around the obvious issue here, and it's the underperforming Josh Allen."@CameronNewton on Josh Allen after the Bills loss to the Broncos 🏈 pic.twitter.com/XbOgIjTb2P — First Take (@FirstTake) January 19, 2026

In the eyes of the former Carolina Panther, Allen, and to a greater extent, his inability to get the job done, have been the lone common denominators throughout the past several years in Buffalo. Until the front office is able to recognize this, more painful playoff losses are bound to happen.

In other words, those being the ones of Newton, Allen simply hasn’t shown “the clutch gene that we judge the quarterbacks off of.”

Another major problem for the Bills has been their lack of a true alpha wide receiver, and much of that can be blamed on the team’s general manager, Brandon Beane. While Beane has ensured that the team has drafted at least one wide receiver in each of the last six drafts, essentially none of them, apart from Khalil Shakir, have contributed anything of value to the franchise.

Instead of faulting him for this, however, the franchise instead decided to reward Beane with the title of president of football operations, effectively ensuring more of the same for the foreseeable future. Suffice to say, as things begin to play out over the course of the next few seasons, we may come to realize that the Bills just fired the wrong guy simply out of nothing more than the frustration that Allen caused with his questionable rate of play.