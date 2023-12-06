“Everyone Thinks I Was a P*ssy”: Tom Brady Drops an Expletive While Reflecting on Being the Most Sacked QB in NFL

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gestures in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL International Series game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. He has secured seven Super Bowl rings in an illustrious 23-season career. In a recent episode of ‘SiriusXM’s ‘Let’s Go!‘ Podcast, the ex-Patriots player candidly discussed holding the record for the most sacks (565) in league history.

Lawrence Taylor, the podcast guest, could not fathom Tom Brady revealing his status as the most sacked quarterback. “You gotta be kidding me!” exclaimed the Hall of Famer. TB12 defended his toughness, sharing that he was wrongly labeled a ‘pss*y’ even after getting his ‘a*s’ up after every hit.

“Everyone thinks I was a p***y out there. I took every single [hit] and got my ass up. I never wanted a defensive player saying ‘I knocked the shit out of him and he didn’t get up’ so I made sure I got up,” Tom Brady claimed on the podcast.

Brady stands as an enduring figure who has weathered a staggering 565 sacks. Picture an entire football field populated by relentless defenders, each eager to bring down the iconic quarterback. This monumental feat is a testament to Brady’s unparalleled endurance and resilience.

The former NFL star’s athletic prowess must serve as an inspiration to many, even the likes of Shedeur Sanders, who is following in Brady’s footsteps.

Tom Brady Has Nothing But Admiration for NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor

The NFL world witnessed the convergence of two football legends on TB12’s podcast. Brady warmly introduced Lawrence Taylor to his talk show. Moreover, the air was filled with overwhelming admiration for the defensive giant. Lawrence is a two-time Super Bowl champ, the 1986 NFL MVP, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Tom expressed his deep admiration for Lawrence Taylor, dubbing him one of his all-time favorite players in a heartfelt introduction. Brady reminisced about Taylor’s havoc-wreaking days with the New York Giants, a team that stole two Super Bowl championships away from him.

Brady emphasized Taylor’s unparalleled defensive prowess, labeling him the most impressive defensive player the league could ever fathom. With a touch of humor, Taylor humorously urged Tom Brady to “keep it going” during a pause in his glowing introduction. Tom said,

“I am so happy I never got to play against you because you would have tried to break my back. I saw that a bunch of times too.”

Taylor’s impact was revolutionary when he played as a linebacker for the New York Giants. His disruptive style changed the dynamics of defensive play. His impressive ability to read plays, disrupt passes, and deliver bone-crushing tackles has set a new standard for defensive excellence.