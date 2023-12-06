‘Legend’ Lawrence Taylor Cheekily Calls Tom Brady Out for Benefiting From the Same Rules He Holds Accountable for Softening the NFL

Tom Brady recently branded the current NFL landscape ‘mediocre’, which has since sparked heated debates. It’s fascinating to see how his comments resonate across podcasts and talk shows, all with diverse opinions. This time around, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year added his perspective to the seven-time Super Bowl Champion’s comments.

Recently, the NFL Legends collided on ‘SiriusXM’s ‘Let’s Go!‘ podcast as Lawrence Taylor and Tom Brady engaged in their first-ever interview. While the two were discussing how the league has significantly changed over the years, Taylor playfully called out Brady. Lawrence highlighted the irony of benefiting from the same rules that Brady recently criticized.

“Tommy over there, you have benefited from some of the rules. You are not going to tell me from the hardcore era that we played in.” Lawrence Taylor said. “You benefit from the rules!”

TB12 dismissed Lawrence Taylor’s remarks with a casual, “That’s some bullsh*t.” The exchange continued as Taylor further explained his stance. He acknowledged Joe Montana as the best in his era but handed over the current crown to Tom Brady, saying, “You are the best at what you do. But you benefited from the rules.”

Tom Brady reluctantly concurred with Lawrence Taylor’s perspective. However, he added that his point was the difference between the time he started playing and the time he retired. Brady expressed his discontent with the evolving game, particularly disliking the frequency of flags when quarterbacks get hit. According to Brady, aggressive defense is a crucial element that seems to be fading away.

Lawrence Taylor is renowned for his bone-crushing hits. He voiced his apprehensions about surviving in today’s NFL, admitting that he might be thrown out of the game so much that he might have ended up owing money to the team. The discussion pivoted on whether Taylor would adapt to the modern rules or face expulsion from the league. He playfully added, “Have you ever known me to conform to anything?”

What Did Tom Brady Say on the Stephen A. Smith Show?

This ‘mediocre’ debate stems from a recent interview. The ex-Patriots QB didn’t hold back, labeling the current NFL as mediocre. On the Stephen A. Smith Show, he expressed disappointment, stating, “I think there’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL.” Brady criticized coaching, player development, and game schemes, emphasizing a decline from the excellence he witnessed in the past.

TB12 expressed concerns over the impact of rule changes. Moreover, he believes the current NFL product is subpar compared to its historical standards. The seven-time Super Bowl champion specifically pointed to the increased scrutiny of roughing-the-passer and unnecessary roughness rules.

Brady also stressed the importance of offensive players looking out for themselves, saying it’s not just the job of the defensive players. He pointed out a problem where even quarterbacks could be reckless, knowing penalties are often issued for hard hits.