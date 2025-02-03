“Everything Happens When It’s Supposed To”: Jalen Hurts on Getting Another Shot at the Super Bowl Against KC Chiefs

With how competitive the NFL is, every Super Bowl appearance feels like it could be a player’s last. Only a lucky few get multiple chances at glory, and Jalen Hurts is among them. After falling short of securing the Lombardi Trophy two years ago, Hurts now has another shot at redemption this weekend, facing the same opponent—the Chiefs—that denied him the victory.

That said, instead of being bummed about past failures, the Eagles QB has revealed that he is focused on the present. His primary goal? Trusting the process and giving his all in the here and now.

In a pre-Super Bowl chat with Cam Newton, the former Panthers QB reflected on the heartbreak he endured when Peyton Manning’s Broncos defeated his Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. Despite earning MVP honors that season, Newton admitted to being overwhelmed with emotion for not leading his team to the victory they so desperately needed.

For Newton, Hurts is someone who understands the pain of losing a Super Bowl. Newton thus had one simple question: what is Jalen Hurts’ mentality going into this Super Bowl rematch?

While the Eagles star did relate to the pain of coming up short at the biggest stage despite giving his all, Hurts said that he also understands the unfair nature of the game. Sometimes, the best need not be the winners.

With that in mind, Hurts intends to approach the Super Bowl with a simple mindset—stay focused, give his best, and ignore distractions. The Eagles star believes that if something is meant to happen, it will. Everything is part of God’s plan!

“Focus and finish. I can relate to you on that, but not the crying. But I can relate to you on coming up short after giving everything that you had but you know, in this game sometimes, it’s just not enough. But honestly, it’s not your turn yet… I think everything happens when it’s supposed to.”

Hurts’ pearls of wisdom didn’t stop there. For the hopeless, the Eagles QB had a simple message — life is full of highs and lows, and it’s up to you how you respond to it and move forward.

As the great Rocky Balboa once said — “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving”. Balboa’s quote sums up Hurts’ philosophy, which emphasizes resilience and a relentless drive toward the goal, no matter the obstacles.

Once the philosophy class was done, Newton asked the money question — What has changed in the last two years that makes the Eagles think they’ll win this Sunday? Without any hesitation, the Oklahoma alum gave the most obvious answer — Saquon Barkley.

“Obviously, Saquon Barkley. He’s been a great addition to the locker room for the team. Obviously, his ability [is elite] but how he carries himself, how he goes about his business over… he’s been a blast to play with.”

This stoic nature of Jalen Hurts is truly formidable. A man who has nothing to lose will play with no stress in his strides. The Chiefs, on the other hand, will be entering New Orleans with the expectations of achieving a historic 3-peat hanging over them.

Things can go really awry for Patrick Mahomes & Co. if they let the weight of the 3-peat affect their game. After all, most games are usually decided by the teams who manage their stress better.