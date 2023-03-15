Aaron Rodgers Betrays New York Fans, Misses Jets’ Trade ‘Deadline’

Aaron Rodgers is truly fantastic. He excels not just as a player, but as the face of a franchise as well. It is why fans of the New York Jets have been clamoring for his arrival ever since that fateful day in Lambeau Field. However, it seems that Rodgers might just have betrayed that loving feeling after he reportedly missed the ‘trade deadline’, and failed to give the Jets an answer regarding his future.

With the NFL’s legal tampering period in full swing, many would have expected Rodgers to give some information about his status. However, Rodgers has failed to effectively communicate to anyone, what his plans are. It is still possible that he himself isn’t sure what he wants to do. However, this delay is only inevitably going to hurt him, and the Jets. This is possibly why fans might be feeling betrayed by Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers breaks his promise of not holding teams hostage

When the rumors about Rodgers leaving the Packers started becoming more concrete, the first thing he promise was that he wouldn’t hold any team hostage with his decision, particularly the Packers. However, it seems his darkness retreat may not have ultimately helped him get the clarity he so needed. For now, his joining the Jets is still just a rumor, and fans are still only disappointed in the star QB.

For the Jets, this is turning out to be a rather distressing, if not an embarrassing, turn of events. They were the first ones to go all in for Rodgers when news broke of his possible separation from the Packers. They even passed on a safe choice like Derek Carr, to continue pushing for Rodgers. The rumors about this move are strong. However, they are still just that, rumors.

What is in store for the Jets if they manage to sign Rodgers?

At this point in time, the Jets can only go for Aaron Rodgers to fill their QB slot. Though it could still not happen, the chances of Rodgers joining the Jets are high. Not just because he needs a change in scenery after 18 years in Green Bay. It’s also because the Jets offer him something that the Packers cannot: an offense that can make a difference. Maybe even fight for the Championship.

The Jets have already started delivering on that possibility even before Rodgers even signed for them. They even managed to pull Rodgers’ teammate and possible favorite wide receiver, Allen Lazard. Reportedly, Rodgers gave the Jets a “wish list” made up of players he’d like to see on his offense. What’s more, it seems likely that the Jets will hunt and sign each of those players. Early Christmas in New York, maybe?

