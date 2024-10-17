Has the NFL Put Any Restrictions on Tom Brady’s Fox Crew From Attending LV Raiders’ Production Meetings?

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially welcomed Tom Brady into their home with a warm embrace. The former quarterback is now a minority owner of the franchise, with a 5% ownership stake in his name. However, while this is a happy occasion for Brady and Raiders fans, this deal will end up obstructing a few things in his broadcasting career.

Notably, television analysts don’t have insights into the inner workings of the team, which Brady will be privy to as a partial owner of the Raiders. Thus, he will face some limitations as a broadcaster regarding whether he can attend training practices and discuss specific topics on television. However, the rest of his team at Fox Sports won’t be held to similar standards.

As a result, Brady’s crew at Fox Sports can attend production meetings with teams. They will go about their business as usual since they aren’t directly bound to an ownership role, only by association.

The NFL also reiterated there are no restrictions on the rest of Brady’s Fox crew attending production meetings with teams. Only Brady is prohibited from that. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 17, 2024

With that being said, there are other specific restrictions Brady will endure as a team owner/broadcaster.

More limitations on Tom Brady’s broadcasting career

Contrary to a common misconception, Brady will be able to broadcast and talk about the Raiders’ games on Fox. Will it have a slight edge of partiality, though? We can’t say for sure. However, there is no denying that there are certain bounds that Brady won’t be able to cross in his newest $375 million deal.

As per reports, Brady will not be allowed to enter any other team’s facility and will also be unable to attend practice sessions. Additionally, he isn’t permitted to attend team meetings, either in person or virtually.

One of the common attributes of sports analysts is that they get to criticize the officials along with the teams as part of their opinions, but not Brady. He won’t be allowed to publicly criticize game officials or other teams and will also be subject to the NFL’s gambling and anti-tampering policies.

From being the 199th overall pick of the Patriots to becoming an owner of one of the NFL giants, the former Michigan alumnus has come a long way.

Moreover, TB12 just began the tenure of his 10-year deal with Fox Sports and already there are so many roadblocks in his way as a 5% Raiders owner. Still, the fans would love nothing more than to hear the insights of the 7-time Super Bowl champion on the mic every weekend.