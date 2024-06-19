Ex-NFL QB Shares Experience From Hollywood After Teaching Movie Stars How to Throw

Jordan Palmer is quite literally ‘Him’! The former NFL QB turned coach has seized a very unique opportunity: showing the ropes to actors preparing for an upcoming psychological horror thriller. The movie, titled, ‘Him’, is produced by none other than Oscar winner Jordan Peele, who is known for hits like ‘Nope’, ‘Get Out’, and ‘Us’ — all in the horror genre. So, it’s no wonder Palmer is so excited.

Palmer recently took to Instagram to share a quick story-time about the opportunity and what he taught the two actors seeking his guidance. He first made it very clear that he has no ‘background in Hollywood,’ yet he was approached to guide the two, who are playing the roles of a coach and a QB.

While training them to move, throw, and act like a quarterback posed a steep learning curve, Palmer managed to find his stride, which was to start from scratch.

“Training two actors to play quarterback in a movie, which initially felt far away from what I do on a regular basis; turns out, it was right smack dab in the middle of it. And I had a blast,” Palmer said.

The XFL coach also mentioned that he took the old-school approach and invited the two actors to join his draft training group. This saved them the trouble of finding a new spot for them to meet up and play ball, while also giving the actors a taste of a football program environment.

The actors, Tariq Withers and Marlon Wayans, had the opportunity to spend time with college players who are practicing for the draft or spring games, as well as veterans currently in their off-season training. For Marlon, Palmer began with a lacrosse ball throw against a fence, which the coach believes can help assess his instincts and refine his technique.

Tariq, on the other hand, possesses impressive foot movement, as Palmer proudly stated. It turns out he even played wideout in college. Thus, it was a bit easier for the coach to assist him, but he also acknowledged that developing into a QB isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. It takes time to cultivate the instincts required at the pro level.

All About the Jordan Peele-Directed Horror Thriller ‘Him’

Actor and comedian Jordan Peele has made strides in filmmaking, and given his track record, ‘Him’ is highly anticipated to rake in a significant sum at the box office. While football and horror may not typically intersect, Peele is known for breaking barriers, as demonstrated by his Oscar-winning satirical horror movie ‘Get Out’.

‘Him’ is scheduled for release on September 19, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie was reportedly titled ‘GOAT’ during production.

Marlon Wayans is set to portray a coach who has made a name for himself as a legendary QB and now has the task of training a rising playmaker played by Tariq Withers. Notably, Tim Heidecker, Julia Fox, and rappers Tierra Whack and Guapdad 4000 have also been cast in the movie.

While Wayans is known for his satirical roles in movies like ‘White Chicks’, the ‘Scary Movie’ film series, ‘Fifty Shades of Black’, and ‘A Haunted House,’ he will have a slightly more serious role in the upcoming movie. It will explore racist stereotypes akin to ‘Get Out’, while also shedding light on the darker aspects of fame and the sacrifices one must make to achieve it.