Jordan Palmer Drops a Bombshell Take on Caleb Williams Being a Better Prospect Than Patrick Mahomes; “Talent & Ability, He’s on a Faster Trajectory”

Patrick Mahomes, often lauded as the premier quarterback of our time, has astounded the NFL. His short yet remarkable career showcases exceptional talent. However, NFL expert Jordan Palmer speculates that USC QB Caleb Williams has the potential to surpass Mahomes’ legacy.

Former NFL quarterback Jordan Plamer has made a bold statement regarding Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes. Palmer, who closely observed Mahomes during his college years, now believes that Caleb holds even greater potential than the NFL sensation, according to Fox News Digital.

Could Caleb Williams Surpass the Legendary Patrick Mahomes?

Caleb Williams’ performance in college has drawn comparisons to NFL stars, notably reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Jordan Plamer’s recent comments have ignited a debate. He suggests that Williams’ development might outpace Mahomes due to the different circumstances in their college careers.

In an interview with Fox News, Palmer pointed out that while Mahomes faced challenges at Texas Tech, Williams seems to be on a swifter patch to NFL stardom:

“Talent and ability, yeah, he’s on a faster trajectory toward that than Patrick was. Patrick was at Texas Tech having to score 45 points just to come close to winning a game. [The team] not playing any defense, not playing any big, relevant games.”

Caleb Williams’ remarkable attributes, combining speed, improvisation, and arm strength, are what can take him to the level at which the Kansas City Chiefs QB is. While he benefits from facing Pac-12 defenses regularly, his undeniable talent has him inching to a second Heisman and positions him as a top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, likely becoming a future franchise quarterback.

History reminds us that raw talent must be complemented by success at the highest level. Mahomes’ Super Bowl victories and MVP accolades underscore this. Caleb Williams faces the defining challenge of transitioning to the NFL. Jordan Palmers emphasizes that Caleb’s journey hinges on the team he joins.

Colin Cowherds Thinks the Comparison is Valid

Colin Cowherd is unequivocal in his assessment, asserting that comparing the Trojan’s Heisman-winning QB to the reigning NFL MVP is entirely justified. The buzz surrounding this 21-year-old signal-caller is substantial, with Colin deeming the parallels entirely reasonable, as he explained during an episode of ‘The Herd.’ He said, per Fox News:

“They both run well but aren’t running quarterbacks. They do some arm-angle stuff. Both super accurate. One of the things Caleb Williams does really well? He makes all the simple throws — the layup stuff.”

Colin Cowherd’s analysis centers on Celeb Williams’ remarkable stats from the previous season – 4,537 yards and 52 total touchdowns. Cowherd added that Williams’ elite accuracy and vision, comparing him to Patrick Mahomes. He noted that Mahomes delivers around three spectacular moments per game, and Williams, against college opponents, shines five to six times. Caleb Williams is on track to being the first-pick QB in the 2024 draft, but only time will tell if he can rival Mahomes’ legacy in the big leagues.