Exclusive: Aaron Lockett Names Two WRs From Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings as Breakout Picks in 2025 Season

Every year, dozens of wide receivers enter the league with high hopes. But only a few manage to make an immediate impact. The NFL is a tough business, and not everyone lives up to the hype. Some receivers hit the ground running and instantly justify their draft status. Stars like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Mike Evans come to mind. But for others, the journey to success takes time.

Former NFL wideout and Kansas State alum Aaron Lockett is rooting for two such players to break out this season. In an exclusive conversation with The SportRush, Lockett named Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings and Keon Coleman of the Buffalo Bills as his breakout picks for 2025.

Lockett had high praise for the Vikings’ second-year receiver. He highlighted Addison’s smooth transition from USC to the NFL, noting that he’s already ahead of where many young receivers would be at this stage. Lockett expressed admiration for how quickly Addison has adjusted to the pro game. And he believes Addison is just scratching the surface of his potential.

“When we look at the NFL now, obviously, that young man Jordan Addison at Minnesota is amazing. Just the level of play he had at USC, and he has transitioned. I know how much of a talent he is. Jordan is really one of those guys who is really putting his best foot forward. So excited to see how his career progresses,” he added.

Lockett also raved about Keon Coleman, a player he observed closely during the pre-draft process. He sees Coleman’s pairing with Josh Allen as a perfect opportunity for the rookie to shine. With Stefon Diggs gone, Coleman has a chance to seize the WR1 role in Buffalo. Lockett believes Coleman has all the tools to hit the ground running in his first year and make a strong transition from Florida State.

“I’m excited to see Keon Coleman at Buffalo. Had a chance to see Keon in the pre-draft process and always thought he was a super talent. So excited to see him around Josh Allen. Excited to see him become the number one receiver just once again,” he explained.

When asked about receivers who haven’t yet lived up to their potential, Lockett pushed back on that narrative. He doesn’t believe in labeling players as disappointments so early in their careers. According to him, it’s the media that drives those conversations. In reality, every receiver develops at their own pace.

Aaron Lockett also pointed out that not all players are given opportunities right away. Many have to earn their snaps in practice before being trusted in games. For him, the guys coming into the league aren’t scrubs. The NFL draft process is long and thorough. They select players based on potential, and sometimes it just takes time for that potential to show.

While some receivers explode onto the scene immediately, others take a more gradual route. Meanwhile, Lockett’s message is clear: give players time. And if his predictions hold true, both Jordan Addison and Keon Coleman could be ready to take the league by storm this season.