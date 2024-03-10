Shedeur Sanders Plays Down the QB Prospects Of 2024 NFL Draft: “I Don’t See a QB That Went Through as Much Adversity as Me”

The 2024 NFL Draft has hit the discussions more profoundly after the NFL Combine was wrapped up successfully this week. An array of talent was spotted with teams eagerly awaiting to grab their favorite picks from Apr. 25 onward. Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, and the Buffaloes quarterback who hit the spotlight multiple times in 2023 has some claims about the best draft picks.

Shedeur Sanders proved himself as a one-man army operating within an O-line that disappointed many. His stats remained consistent in most games, though the team settled with a 4-8 final tally. Therefore, hyping himself up, the Buffaloes’ quarterback quashed any competition from the quarterbacks who are entering the draft this season.

On being enquired in Feb. about the best player in this upcoming NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders had a ‘biased’ answer. He stated his reason, saying, “I don’t see a [QB] that went through as much adversity as me, that had four [offensive coordinators] in four years.” According to him, there’s not a better quarterback in the draft than him.

Shedeur Sanders transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes alongside his father Deion Sanders who promised to overhaul the program. Despite all efforts, the program only secured three extra wins from 2022, with considerable pressure on Sheduer Sanders.

His struggle didn’t go unnoticed as the 22-year-old taking pain relief injections between matches made the national news. Even statistically, he became the most sacked (52 times) quarterback in college football in 2023. Though the Buffaloes could not deliver as per expectations, there are high hopes concerning Shedeur Sanders’ future.

What Shedeur Sanders’ Transition to the NFL Might Look Like?

Undeniably, Shedeur Sanders is one of the most coveted picks, when he enters the draft next season. In line with this belief, Deion Sanders, his father and head coach vouches for his top position after the draft declaration. In fact, Shedeur Sanders with a QBR of 63.1 also believes in himself, just like his father. Many experts believe that he could have been a top pick in the NFL Draft even against Caleb Williams with a QBR equalling 82.4.

However, there is another group of NFL pundits who think that the No. 22 Buffaloes might have to settle for the third overall place during his draft. While the mania around him might seem justified, closer vetting presents a split picture. Shedeur Sanders was seen securing four wins in the season some with the star receiver Travis Hunter’s help. If we were to separate Shedeur Sanders from his profile of Deion Sanders‘ son and the national attention, this might fall short for professional considerations.

Despite the picture being quite unclear now, Shedeur Sanders is confirmed to be returning to Colorado this season. This means that his quarterbacking abilities have another shot to shine, now that some coveted names like Caleb Williams and Oregon Ducks‘ Bo Nix are out of the way. With Deion Sanders’ continual efforts to raise the Colorado Buffaloes to the top, Shedeur Sanders’ draft picture is expected to become increasingly clear in the coming days.