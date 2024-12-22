Adam Schefter Proposes Saquon Barkley Could Sacrifice His Season Record Hopes to Make the Giants Suffer Another Year

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is not on track, but certainly in the range, to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing yards record of 2,105 yards. This milestone has been untouched since 1984 and Barkley could break it against his former team — the New York Giants — in the season finale.

Or, the Eagles and Barkley could have a chess move so evil that it sets the Giants back by another year. NFL insider Adam Schefter wore a smirk while explaining what the Eagles need to do to make it happen.

Schefter claimed that “if the Eagles’ seed is in hand and there’s nothing at stake,” they could simply choose to rest Barkley for the Week 18 game. By doing so, the star running back would have to sacrifice his dream to break Dickerson’s record. But at the same time, he could take revenge on his former team.

The fact is, the Giants, currently sitting at 2-10, will likely get a first or second overall pick in next year’s NFL draft, provided things stay as they are. And, since quarterback has been the team’s weakest position, they’re projected to draft their QB of the future. However, that could all change if the Eagles decide to lose the upcoming game, as Schefter explained on NFL on ESPN:

“They want to sit down the rest of their players, and make sure the Giants win that last game. So the Giants then fall from 1 or 2 to 7 (draft slot) and don’t get their quarterback of the future.”

If the Eagles’ seed is locked ahead of Week 18, @AdamSchefter says Philly shouldn’t want Saquon to break the record “If the Giants win that game … the Giants then fall from 1 or 2 to 7 and don’t get their QB of the future.” pic.twitter.com/9riEpmqQpC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 22, 2024

It is certainly an evil plan and if it came to be true, then the Giants would have to struggle one more year or give up another one of their valuable possessions to trade up a high draft pick.

This plan seemed so fascinating to the fans that they couldn’t help but wonder about the state of the Giants if it were to happen.

Man the level of pettiness to let the giants win and screw them over from drafting a franchise QB is next level — (@HuskyJesus) December 22, 2024

Goddamn that’s evil. I didn’t take Schefter for a Megamind. holly hell — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) December 22, 2024

Diabolical #Eagles. You know that’s not Adam spouting off and an idea that’s been put in his head by someone he trusts on how to screw #Giants. https://t.co/gorUzPuUMJ — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 22, 2024

With the Giants projected to pick up high in the draft, they certainly have their eyes on either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders as their future QB. However, with two games left to go, it will be seen whether the NFC East team tanks the remainder of the season or gets handed a surprise win by the Eagles.