“Welcome to the Other Side”: Tom Brady Joins Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski to Congratulate David Andrews on Retirement

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets center David Andrews (60) during the first half of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Rebilas-Imagn Images

There’s change aplenty during this stage of the NFL offseason. Some of it centers on rookies elevating themselves in the eyes of their coaches. Most of it involves veterans saddled with trade rumors, since teams pick up cap space via previously made June 1 designated cuts.

Advertisement

Occasionally, there’s self-realization about it being time to walk away from the game. Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews made that decision official today, announcing his retirement via the Pats’ social media feeds and a press conference at the team’s facility.

Andrews, a nine-year pro, spent his entire career with New England after signing there as an undrafted free agent. He never made a Pro Bowl or earned All-Pro recognition, but was a quality player and great leader throughout his Patriots tenure. The two-time Super Bowl champion received an abundance of congratulatory wishes from former teammates, including Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

“David! Congratulations, my man. Welcome to the other side… you couldn’t have had a better career. You were not only a great teammate, but you were a champion. And playing that center position all those years… you were the leader… I loved being your quarterback… you deserve this day,” wrote Tom Brady.

“DA, buddy. Hell of a career, man… I can remember when you were just a little baby, a rookie… you jumped in, got the first start of [your] first year, and we didn’t miss a beat… enjoy the next chapter, my friend,” was Edelman’s message.

.@dandrews61 announces his retirement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Ly3oo1p1vL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 2, 2025

Rob Gronkowski, naturally, went a little off script when congratulating Andrews on retirement. Despite his brief excursion, he provided Andrews with a heartfelt message.

“David Andrews. Before we get into your career, I just want to say how good you looked when I saw you the other day. Your leadership, the toughness you brought to the table, and… your consistency as a player, was remarkable… I am glad I was there from the beginning to see you develop into the anchor that you were on the offensive line… the best of your life is yet to come.”

Andrews is the latest critical piece of New England’s late 2010s dynasty to hang up his cleats. Many of his offensive line peers, including Nate Solder, Marcus Cannon, and Shaq Mason, reminisced on their time together. The Pats’ social media team created a montage of their well wishes and some of Andrews’ best moments.

One of the best to put on this uniform.@dandrews61 | #NEPats pic.twitter.com/rO7g9AIU5v — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 2, 2025

Garrett Bradbury, a 2019 first-round pick (No. 18 overall) of the Minnesota Vikings, is set to replace Andrews as New England’s starting center. The Pats will likely feature three new starters on the offensive line because of Andrews’ departure.

The changes up front could delay Drake Maye’s projected second-year breakout. New England kicks off the 2025 campaign versus the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sept. 7.