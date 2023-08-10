2 Years After Signing $18,800,000 Rookie Deal, Justin Fields Draws High Praise From ‘Jalen Hurts Fanboy’ Michael Vick

Justin Fields is receiving all kinds of attention this offseason, and Michael Vick is buying into it, believing he can take a Jalen Hurts-level jump this year. The Chicago Bears, and particularly Justin Fields, who signed an $18.8 million rookie deal in 2021, are receiving incredible hype ahead of the 2023-24 season. Fields had an incredible year last year with his legs, and with an improved offense, many analysts believe he can take a great leap this year with his arm too. Bears fans will probably be cautious with the hype given how disappointing the quarterback position has been in the past, but it’s hard not to be excited.

Chicago invested a lot into getting Fields. They traded up in the 2021 draft, giving up a bevy of picks including a first-round pick to get Fields. In college, Fields was seen as the second-best quarterback, behind Trevor Lawrence. He displayed great passing skills, arm strength, and accuracy with Ohio State, alongside his rushing ability. So far, he hasn’t been able to display that arm talent as much as he’d like, but he’s not completely to blame. The Chicago Bears organization didn’t set him up in the best way, and now with a new coaching regime and front office, things are looking up.

Michael Vick Details How Justin Fields Can Improve Like Jalen Hurts

One of the biggest criticisms about Fields’ game is that he hasn’t showcased that he can be a pure pocket passer. Sure, he may be one of the most dynamic runners in the game, but the NFL is all about passing right now.

Fields needs to step up and elevate the Bears offense with more than just his legs if Chicago really wishes to be competitive. More than that, Fields will also be protecting himself the more he develops a tendency to stay inside the pocket.

Running can lead to big hits and increases the potential for injury. Once Fields gets comfortable sitting back and reading the defense, he will have a much easier time in the league, and be able to play for far longer.

Michael Vick discussed how it took him a year to get adjusted to the offense and trust the pocket around him. At that point, running didn’t become a pre-determined thing, but rather something instinctual. Vick claims that when this happens, you become much more dangerous as a player, and it’s something he hopes to see from Fields.

He acknowledged that Fields is really entering the second true year of this new coaching system. In his first year in the league, he was coached by Matt Nagy, and last year was his first year with the new staff. In year two, Vick believes he can see Fields improve the way Jalen Hurts did.

Vick discussed this with Colin Cowherd and made a lot of great comparisons between himself and Fields.

Michael Vick is a Major Fan of Jalen Hurts

Michael Vick is a major proponent or fanboy of Jalen Hurts. He often speaks highly of the quarterback and is thrilled with the way he has developed since his rookie year.

Before the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl, Vick spoke about Hurts’ development and how he rose from a rookie to an MVP candidate. Vick is definitely aboard the Hurts’ hype train and believes Fields can carry that over. You can watch Vick speaking about Hurts here, from the 11:08 mark.