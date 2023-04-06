After Cutting Ezekiel Elliott, Rumors of Cowboys Signing Star Titans RB Creates Furor Among NFL Fans

The Dallas Cowboys locked up pending free agent Tony Pollard as their lead running back this year. Dallas also made the tough decision of cutting longtime RB Ezekiel Elliott this off-season.

Dallas will look to add another running back to the roster considering the way they handled Pollard’s workload. Even though Ronald Jones II signed a deal with the Cowboys, ESPN NFL expert Bill Barnwell predicted against it. The analyst believed that the franchise could bring an expensive veteran to the squad.

A veteran Titan can replace Ezekiel Elliott

Barnwell talked about the roster holes that need to be filled in the off-season. He talked about the Cowboys and then went on to explain that if the Tennessee Titans released veteran Derrick Henry and his whopping salary, America’s Team could think of acquiring him.

Henry has played like a powerhouse for the Titans in the last five seasons. He amassed 1,500 yards in the separate seasons while touching almost 10 touchdowns in each of the past five seasons. Additionally, his mind-blowing total of 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in the 2020 campaign sets him leagues apart.

As Henry is in his final year of the contract and has a $16+ million cap hit for this season, many think that the Titans, who are in a rebuilding mood, will move on from him. Analysts believe that if Tennessee does not find a trade partner, cutting the RB after April’s draft would make sense. Though this is a sound theory, fans were not supportive of the idea.

Zeke is unable to find a landing spot as teams get ready for the draft

After being released by the Cowboys, Elliott hasn’t signed with any other team. This is a difficult situation for him because the free agency frenzy is over and teams are getting ready for the 2023 NFL Draft.

As per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Ezekiel will have to wait until the draft because the running back market is in a slump. If the teams do not find their desired choice of players in the draft, they can then turn their attention to veteran players like the three-time Pro Bowler.

“Teams aren’t really spending a lot of money now and at that position, like there’s a lot of really good running backs in the draft,” Rapoport had recently claimed. It will be interesting to where Ezekiel finally ends up.