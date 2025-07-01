Who is Ronika Stone? All About Packers QB Jordan Love’s Gorgeous Wife

Another NFL offseason has come and gone, bringing with it another wave of high-profile weddings. This year, several QBs decided to settle down. Josh Allen married Hailee Steinfeld, Zach Wilson tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Nicolette, Drake Maye married his high school sweetheart Ann Hudson, and Jalen Hurts wed the stunning Bry Burrows shortly after the Super Bowl win. Even Aaron Rodgers reportedly got married—quietly—to a woman named Brittany. But one quarterback’s wedding flew under the radar: Jordan Love.

The Packers QB tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, the beautiful and accomplished Ronika Stone. The couple had been together for five years and announced their engagement a year ago during a romantic trip to Italy. So, who is Ronika Stone?

Like Love, Ronika is a California native and graduated from Valley Christian High School. As per People, her connection to the NFL runs deeper than just being a quarterback’s wife—she’s the daughter of former NFL offensive lineman Ron Stone, who played for teams like the Cowboys, 49ers, and Giants before retiring in 2006.

Athleticism runs in the family. Ronika carved out her own path as a professional volleyball player, primarily as a middle blocker. During her time with the Oregon Ducks, she became one of the school’s most decorated players. She holds the program’s all-time record for hitting percentage (.336) and block assists (429), ranks third in total blocks (485), and fifth in career points (1,605.5).

After college, she played professionally in France for Volero Le Cannet, in Puerto Rico with Las Pinkin de Corozal, and in the U.S. for the Athletes Unlimited League before signing with San Diego Pro Volleyball. Standing tall at 6’2″, Stone often embraces her height on social media, posting playful TikToks about it. She has also used her platform to speak out on social issues, including her vocal support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The couple exchanged vows on a beach in California. Love wore a classic tuxedo with a bow tie, while Stone stunned in a sleek, strapless white gown. Love had previously revealed on the Up & Adams Show that the wedding menu would feature burgers from California’s iconic In-N-Out—and it’s likely guests got exactly that.

Several of Love’s current and former teammates attended the wedding. Notably, former Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari shared a story from the celebration, congratulated the couple, and threw a subtle jab at Aaron Rodgers. He wrote that he was glad at least one of his quarterbacks had invited him to their wedding. Rodgers reportedly married someone named Brittani in secret earlier this year and didn’t invite any of his former teammates to the ceremony.

In typical Jordan Love fashion, the wedding was heartfelt, understated, and surrounded by close friends and family, just the way the Packers leader seems to prefer