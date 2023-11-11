“Him & Caleb Williams, Both Think They are God”: Shedeur Sanders Declaring Himself a Combo of Tom Brady & Michael Vick Causes Social Media Frenzy

“I’m able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball. I can play like Brady, but I’m also able to extend plays and if it’s not there, take it like Vick.”

Young Sanders also regularly talks of going “Brady mode” during games. It turns out, though, that there is a Mike Vick mode too as Sheduer revealed,

“It’s funny whenever situations in the game occur, they’re like ‘hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.’ So then that’s when we bring our legs involved.”

The Buffs’ QB has proven his own behind an arguably poor offensive line. He has thrown for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just three interceptions through nine games. However, after three explosive wins, the boys at Colorado have been struggling massively this season. Sanders is also the second-most pressured quarterback in the country with the most sacks taken with 41.

His claims of being like the two quarterbacks, thus, didn’t sit well with some fans as they ripped into the young athlete for his comparisons. Some fans pointed out that Shedeur has only had a taste of college football till now, and that there’s a major wakeup call waiting for him once he gets to the big leagues:

One fan compared him to USC QB Caleb Williams, who had previously expressed interest in getting stakes in whichever team drafts him, hinting at a sense of entitlement and arrogance within the young QBs:

When Caleb Williams Was Slammed for His “Illogical” Demand

Caleb Williams was dragged into the discussion about Shedeur by some fans. The USC QB once allegedly said that he wants a minority ownership in any NFL team that would draft him as part of his contract. Similar to how the fans have responded to Shedeur’s claims, fans were perplexed by such a demand by a college athlete.

NFL Analysts were also left flummoxed by Caleb Williams’ statement and were quick to criticize him for the sense of entitlement they believed him to be displaying. Fred Roggin and Ben Maller, on AM 570 LA Sports, slammed Williams and criticized his “odd sense of entitlement when you haven’t done anything yet.” In another instance, Warren Sapp on ‘Fearless with Jason Whitlock’, vocalized that Caleb needs a reality check.