“You Slept For 3 Hours”: Mother Randi Reveals Why She Used to ‘Argue’ With Patrick Mahomes During His College Days

Reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes had his fair share of experiences during his pre-NFL era. And, one such episode was with his mother, Randi Mahomes, who recently opened up about their disagreements while he was in college.

Taking to the Mom Game Podcast, Randi shared that she and Patrick used to have arguments about him spending time at home with her during his Texas Tech University years. While she felt the need for them to bond closely, Patrick, like many young adults didn’t always prioritize spending time with his parents.

To resolve this issue, Randi suggested an agreement; if Patrick accompanied her to church on Sundays, they would avoid disagreements.

“When Patrick was in college, we used to, not fight, but I was the mom that thought when he came in, he needed to see me. And of course, I’m like, ‘Kids don’t want to hang out with their parents.’ So, I would decide. He would be like, ‘I was at your house.’ And I’m like, ‘You slept for three hours, and then you left.’ It was like, ‘You slept!’ So, we got to a point where I said, ‘If you’re at church on Sunday, then we won’t argue,'” shared Randi.

This strategy started working perfectly! It helped ease the conflicts between the mother and the son and was effective in creating an understanding with him.

It’s evident that Patrick Mahomes shares a close bond with his mother, Randi Martin. She has always been a supporter of Patrick throughout his NFL career by regularly attending Kansas City Chiefs games and rooting for him.

Patrick’s parents separated in 2006 when he was six years old. Despite the split, Patrick’s parents, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi, have maintained an amicable co-parenting dynamic. They actively back Patrick’s endeavors and play a role as grandparents to his kids.

In conversations with Julie Dobbs and Emily Jones, Randi also shared her 2024 Mother’s Day celebration with Patrick Mahomes.

Randi Mahomes Reflects on Her Special Mother’s Day with Patrick

During the podcast, Randi recalled how she marked this year’s Mother’s Day with Patrick in DFW. Despite knowing he had to head to Kansas City, Patrick spent the day with her. Before leaving, he made a promise to stay until he tucked his kids into bed.

“He came in, he was here for Mother’s Day in DFW, and we spent the day. I know he was going back to Kansas City that day, and I heard him tell my other child, ‘I’m staying till I put my kids to sleep,’ you know, like he wasn’t going to leave early,” shared Randi.

Seeing her son’s sense of responsibility as a father at a young age, mother Mahomes was super impressed. Furthermore, Randi also lauded Patrick’s dedication to juggling his NFL career and family obligations, mentioning how she instilled values in him.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are parents to two children. Their first child is a daughter, named Sterling Skye Mahomes, who was born on February 20, 2021, just before Patrick and Brittany tied the knot. And, their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on November 28, 2022.

Like Randi mentioned, Patrick actively participates in his kids’ lives. Previously, he has expressed his desire to let them explore any athletic interests, without interfering, while ensuring, he’s always there to offer support.