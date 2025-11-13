Fact Check: Did Jon Gruden Say He Could Turn the Browns Franchise Around With Shedeur Sanders as His QB?

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

It certainly seems that frustration among Cleveland Browns fans has reached a breaking point after Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the lowly New York Jets. This embarrassing defeat dropped the Browns to a 2-7 record, while also extending their road losing streak to 13 games.

Naturally, these lackluster performances have sparked another round of fan outrage and pushed head coach Kevin Stefanski deeper onto the hot seat. From questionable fourth-down decisions in the rain to offensive inconsistency under new play-caller Tommy Rees, even Stefanski’s best supporters have found it difficult to defend him after Sunday’s loss.

Whenever a franchise reaches this level of instability, the rumor mill kicks in at full speed, and this week’s target is none other than Jon Gruden.

Claim: As per reports, a quote attributed to the former Super Bowl-winning coach has gone viral across Browns Twitter, suggesting he is ready to swoop in and save the franchise, with the polarizing Shedeur Sanders as his quarterback.

“I could turn that entire franchise around with Shedeur Sanders,” Gruden said, ‘apparently,’ when asked about potentially taking over the Browns’ head coaching job.

Source of the Claim: The claim originated from Cleveland Sports Talk on X, where the post gained major traction with nearly 350k views and over 11,000 likes. Just enough to convince many frustrated Browns fans that it was real.

Verdict: False. The quote is completely fabricated, having originated from Empire Sports, notorious for pushing fake sports news and parody headlines. So this Gruden quote is simply another entry in that category.

This has been confirmed by Grok AI as well: “No, Jon Gruden did not say that. The quote originates from Empire Sports, a satirical site known for fake news and humor. No credible sources confirm it as a real statement.”

@grok did gruden say this — ninerscap (@NinersCapy) November 12, 2025

While the Browns’ coaching job is drawing speculative chatter due to Stefanski’s uncertain future, Gruden hasn’t been tied to Cleveland by any legitimate outlet. In fact, recent reports have linked Gruden far more closely to the New York Giants’ vacancy, largely because of his well-documented admiration for rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

It’s true that Gruden has repeatedly spoken about wanting to return to coaching, but once again, there is zero evidence he has commented on the Browns job or made any statement involving Shedeur Sanders.

That said, the pressure on Stefanski is very real. While he remains a respected figure in the league, thanks to his achievement as a two-time Coach of the Year finalist, the NFL is as result-oriented as it gets.

Cleveland’s record has become impossible to ignore. Fans are unhappy, the offense is inconsistent, and playoff hopes are long gone despite having a championship-level defense. So whether the Browns continue to trust Stefanski’s resume or move toward a full reset is now a genuine question.