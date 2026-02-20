Fact Check: Did Myles Garrett Get Engaged to Chloe Kim?

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim have quietly become one of sports’ most talked-about cross-league couples. Garrett, the face of the Cleveland Browns defense, and Kim, a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA, were first publicly linked in November.

Since then, they have shared affectionate social media moments, supported each other’s careers, and embraced the spotlight as a budding “power couple.

The Claim

A social media post urged users to “LIKE to congratulate #Browns Myles Garrett on his engagement to Chloe Kim,” implying the NFL star had proposed. The post included an image suggesting the couple had taken the next step in their relationship.

#LIKE to congratulate #Browns Myles Garrett on his engagement to Chloe Kim!!! pic.twitter.com/Hl3wU6jg1G — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) February 20, 2026

Given their high profiles, the alleged engagement quickly generated buzz.

Verdict: There is no credible evidence that Garrett and Kim are engaged.

First, the image circulating alongside the claim appears to be doctored. Online commenters quickly pointed out irregularities and questioned its authenticity. No reputable sports or entertainment outlet has reported an engagement.

Second, neither Garrett nor Kim has made any announcement on their verified social media accounts. Considering how openly they have shared their relationship, from Valentine’s Day tributes to playful comment exchanges, it would be highly unusual for them to confirm an engagement only through an unverified third-party post.

The timeline also raises skepticism. The couple has only been publicly dating since November. While that does not rule out a proposal, there have been no hints, interviews, or reports suggesting an engagement was imminent. One commenter summed up the general sentiment bluntly: “We’ve only known about them dating since November so I’m not buying it at all.”

Recent posts from both athletes further contradict the claim. On Valentine’s Day, Kim shared photos of Garrett wearing a custom T-shirt she gifted him that read: “I (heart) my super hot beautiful girlfriend. So please stay away from me.” She captioned it playfully, “blinked and suddenly I had a Valentine. and yes I bought him the shirt.”

The engagement rumor surfaced shortly after Garrett publicly supported Kim during her recent Winter Olympics appearance. He was seen cheering her on and even went viral for wearing custom gear in support of her competition.

Their visible affection and mutual encouragement likely fueled fan excitement and made the fabricated engagement post easier to believe at first glance. However, enthusiasm does not equal confirmation.