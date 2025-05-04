Deion Sanders Admits He “Left Everything in His Lavish Apartment for the Next Generation” When He Went Pro

Travis Hunter is preparing to sign a lucrative rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and will soon relocate from Colorado — his home for the past two years — to Florida. But before turning the page to his next chapter, the Heisman winner made one final stop at the University of Colorado to catch up with his former coach and mentor, Deion Sanders.

Advertisement

During their conversation at the Buffaloes’ facility, Coach Prime and Hunter talked about the big move. Hunter brought up his old place in Colorado and the logistics of dealing with all his belongings. He confessed that he wasn’t packing anything himself — he had people doing it for him. Deion laughed and noted that’s just how it works when you make it big, but warned that letting others handle the move often leads to broken or lost items.

However, Hunter had a clever solution: he revealed he’d attached AirTags to every item he plans to take with him to Jacksonville, just to be safe. He even joked that nothing he owns could possibly break — because it’s all trophies.

That’s when Coach Prime offered some practical advice. He encouraged Travis to consider giving away everything from his Colorado home to someone who’s still at the school — a current student-athlete who could use it. Why? According to Sanders, when you move into a new home, especially after signing a big NFL deal, you typically upgrade everything. The old stuff ends up collecting dust or never gets used at all.

” Honestly, you all should give your stuff away to somebody that’s here because you are not going to use none of it. It’s going to sit in storage. When you get a new crib, like everything goes up another level. Some of the stuff you don’t even use. I think I left everything for the next generation. I think I left everything I had, TVs included, I left everything for the next group of young men that was coming in when I left and went. I’m talking about the whole apartment.”

Travis admitted he was already leaning in that direction. He had already given away most of his belongings, including his bed, and was only planning to take a few items — mainly a couch and some TVs — to Jacksonville.

During their visit, Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders also shared a lighthearted moment over one of their mutual passions — fishing. Prime joked that he’d be paying Hunter a visit in Florida soon, especially since the fishing there is top-tier. Hunter, already settling into his new environment, proudly shared that he is wasting no time and recently reeled in a six-pound catch.

Coach Prime, always the mentor, chimed in with a word of caution about Florida’s infamous alligators. But as a Florida native himself, Hunter brushed off the concern with a grin, saying he’s been dealing with gators his whole life — both on and off the field.

Now on the verge of beginning his professional career, Hunter is expected to sign a four-year, $46.5 million contract with the Jaguars, including a massive $30.5 million signing bonus. All eyes will be on the Heisman winner as he transitions to the NFL, especially with the Jaguars planning to utilize him on both sides of the ball. With Hunter’s arrival, Jacksonville may have finally found the kind of game-changing talent capable of shifting the franchise’s culture and trajectory.