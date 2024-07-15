Tyreek Hill Reacts After High-Octane Copa America Final at Hard Rock Stadium

The Hard Rock Stadium witnessed a burst of energy as Argentina and Colombia competed for the 2024 Copa America title. The stadium was reported to be at capacity, with hundreds, if not thousands, of fans (without tickets) finding creative ways to sneak in. For those like Tyreek Hill who have witnessed the craze of NFL fans at Hard Rock, it was quite a unique experience.

Advertisement

Videos of spectators rushing inside the gates, using ladders to climb up, and even crawling through vents, have widely circulated on the internet, highlighting the chaos during the game where Argentina clinched its 16th title against Colombia with a 1-0 final score.

Despite the chaos, Tyreek called the atmosphere inside the Dolphins’ stadium ‘crazy’. Naturally, he loved the thrill at his home venue, which seldom sees such enthusiasm during the NFL offseason.

The energy inside that stadium last night was crazy !!! I loved it — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 15, 2024

Videos of the crowd tearing the place apart in excitement have also flooded social media. Despite the electric matchup that didn’t see a goal until the 112th minute, there was more that left the viewers dumbstruck.

Soccer Fans Leave Hard Rock Stadium in Chaos After Copa America Final

Fans left Hard Rock Stadium in a whirlwind of chaos following the championship game. The matchup was even delayed by 30 minutes due to a massive surge of fans entering the Hard Rock Stadium without tickets. People broke down walls, breached gates, and left the officials panting.

The 72 Club entrance at Hard Rock Stadium became a mess, with broken railings, crushed items, and litter everywhere. Angered fans shared pictures and videos of the place that are making circles on the internet.

Raising his voice against the carnage, a fan took to X, writing, “The 72 Club entrance at Hard Rock Stadium tonight… Barbaric and unacceptable!”

The 72 Club entrance at Hard Rock Stadium tonight.. Barbaric and unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/jDl3y3vgAr — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) July 15, 2024

Those who paid over $1,000 per ticket to witness the showdown were left in utter disgust. There were also reported cases of people who, despite having tickets that cost them up to $2,000, were left outside because the stadium was at full capacity.

While the recent chaos speaks about the fervor for soccer among the crowd in the US, there is a downside to it. The Hard Rock stadium is set to host the 2026 World Cup, but the scenes of breached security have underscored that managing the influx of millions of enthusiasts won’t be an easy task.