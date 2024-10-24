Tua Tagovailoa Return Date: Insider Provides Encouraging Update

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images.

Despite everyone suggesting Tua Tagovailoa to hang up his cleats, the QB appears determined to return to the gridiron. He suffered his 3rd concussion in two years in the week 2 game. After missing 4 mandatory games, an Insider provided an update about the date of his return.

Marcel Louis-Jacques suggested that October 27 could be the date when Tua officially returns. As the Miami Dolphins take on the Arizona Cardinals, it will remain to be seen whether the QB will play the entire match or hop in for a short cameo.

“What we did see, he didn’t look like he had a lot of rust. He didn’t look uncomfortable and looked happy to be back on the practice field. But he remains in the concussion protocol and it’s kind of formality at this point. The team is hoping he’s able to quickly pass through it this week and the plan is for him to play Sunday against the Cardinals.”

During the latest episode of SportsCenter, the Insider further revealed that Tua has been throwing the ball around for five weeks and looked happy to be back in the practice.

According to the QB himself, he hasn’t had any concussion symptoms since September 13th, a day after he took that hit on TNF against the Buffalo Bills. However, he still had to stay away from practice because of the protocols.

The Dolphins are hoping that he will be off the injured reserve as he has returned to the practice field. These are encouraging signs for Miami and Mike McDaniel, who has been under pressure for failing to get the offense going without the star QB.

Tua’s grit has impressed Mike McDaniel but he isn’t rushing the recovery process

Tua Tagovailoa is finally back on the practice field, and head coach Mike McDaniel believes he’s in a much better place with the team. The coach admires Tua’s selflessness and determination to return for his teammates, setting aside his challenges.

While Tagovailoa’s love for the game and desire to play is evident, the team isn’t rushing his return. Their focus is on ensuring that the QB feels fully ready and comfortable on the field. That’s why they’re taking a measured approach, easing him back into action.

“During this stretch, he is at an even more powerful place with the team. Feet on the ground and showing his love for the team. We’re trying to do right. He needs to feel complete ownership of his game. You don’t ride the Tour de France on the first time you pick the bike back up. That’s the way we’re approaching it.”

Tagovailoa met with many medical experts who specialize in brain and head injuries and they deemed it safe for him to return to football. However, he did acknowledge that he needs to be smart on the field without changing his style of play.

The Dolphins are 2-4 since his exit, averaging less than 15 points. Making playoffs from here will be difficult but given how the Jets are playing, they can still get the wild-card spot with 11 games remaining.