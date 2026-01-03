Fact Check: Is Aaron Rodgers Signing With the Vikings for 2026 Season?

Last offseason, the Minnesota Vikings were heavily linked to Aaron Rodgers. They did not pursue the future Hall of Famer and instead decided to stick with their sophomore signal caller, J.J. McCarthy. But now, months later, that decision is starting to look like a bad one.

It’s safe to say that the Vikings’ bet on McCarthy has not paid off. He has started just nine games, thrown 11 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, and is completing 57% of his passes. It has been a complete disaster. And that brings us to the rumor.

Claim: Online murmurs suggest that Rodgers could be a solid veteran addition to the Vikings this time around via free agency. After all, he only signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and could join a new team before next season.

Source of the Claim: The rumor stemmed from a post on X by the account NFL Talk.

“There is a high chance the Vikings try to sign QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason, per league source,” they tweeted.

Verdict: False. No major media outlets or NFL aggregators have confirmed Minnesota’s interest in pursuing the veteran QB. Still, it would make a lot of sense to see the two sides pursue each other. It feels like something has been off with Rodgers since he got to Pittsburgh, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kevin O’Connell right his ship.

Of course, there is still a lot that needs to be decided this season before Rodgers chooses where to go next. But if the Steelers lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they will miss the playoffs entirely, marking a devastating collapse.

If that were to happen, some analysts, like Kurt Benkert, think that Rodgers to Minnesota is well within the range of outcomes.

“I’d hate to see him go out like that. Maybe he goes to Minnesota for his last hurrah, who knows?” Benkertsaid on Up & Adams. “The Vikings would’ve probably by now loved to see Aaron there, especially on the deal that he took [with the Steelers].”

Aaron Rodgers to the Vikings 2026? Former teammate Kurt Benkert on the future of the 4x MVP@KurtBenkert | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/gQc14ILEfz — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 25, 2025

We can only imagine what Rodgers and O’Connell would look like working together. But in theory, they make a perfect pair. The Vikings coach demands a lot out of his QBs, including perfect footwork, pinpoint timing, and accuracy. Rodgers is still a master of all of these things, even at the age of 42.

If Minnesota isn’t ready to commit to McCarthy for the future, a negotiation with Rodgers will likely occur. That is why Sunday night’s matchup between Pittsburgh and Baltimore feels like the last game of the season. There is a lot on the line, and every fan will want to tune in to see what happens.