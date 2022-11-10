“Didn’t Know Winning or Losing Depended On Wristbands”: Russell Wilson Hits Back At Pete Carroll Over Wristband Dig As Cold War Intensifies

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson in undoubtedly an extremely talented and experienced quarterback who has achieved a lot at the highest level. However, the current season isn’t turning out to be quite as fruitful as he would have wanted it to be.

Russell spent a decade with the Seahawks and even guided them to a Super Bowl title. However, ahead of the 2022 season, there were reports that Wilson wanted to leave the franchise.

As a result, he was traded to the Denver Broncos. It was the biggest story this offseason and Denver fans were over the moon to have Wilson as their QB1.

However, Wilson’s performances have been below par this season, whereas Seahawks under Geno Smith are off to a fantastic start.

Russell Wilson Responds To Pete Carroll’s Wristband Dig

Innumerable fans and experts had opined after Wilson’s trade that Seahawks might struggle early on in the season. However, something exactly opposite of that has transpired which has resulted in a cold war between Wilson and Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll.

A few days ago, Pete, while he was showering praise on Geno, had stated that Geno goes off the wristband which smoothens things out for the franchise. Whereas in the past, there was resistance when it came to trying that out.

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand that Carroll was firing shots at Wilson. Responding to Pete’s comments, Wilson recently claimed that he has won a lot of games without wristbands.

Russell Wilson on play-call sheet on wrist band: “Won a lot of games. Didn’t know winning or losing mattered whether you wore a wrist band.” #9sports pic.twitter.com/XZ7IqlK7gK — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 9, 2022

“Didn’t know winning or losing depended on wearing wristbands a lot,” Russell claimed. However, he went on to add that there is nothing wrong in doing whatever it takes to win games and he wouldn’t shy away from wearing one every once in a while.

While Russell was all smiles while responding to the wristband dig, his response suggests that he is confident in his abilities and knows what he is doing.

Wilson was able to guide his team to a win in the last game against the Jaguars and he would feel that his unit still has a chance to make the playoffs.

