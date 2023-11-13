Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Drops a Message for Her Haters With Latest Insta Post; "Somebody Said, I am Unfollowing You Because..."

Kayla Nicole, a well-known social media personality and advocate for mental health who is also famous for her past relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce, recently grabbed attention on Instagram with a bold message for her critics. Nicole, who has amassed nearly 750,000 followers, is recognized for her authentic content that spans various interests yet stays true to her unique brand voice.

In a recent Instagram post, Nicole shared a stunning video of herself in a striking green bikini, perfectly complementing her vacation vibe. With her sunglasses on, she seemed determined to send a clear message to a specific audience.

Her caption, which read, “Somebody said, ‘I’m unfollowing you because all you post is half-naked pics.’ Let me send you off with a parting gift, baby. Who knew swimsuits on vacation were so criminal?” was more than just a caption; it was a statement about autonomy on social media.

The post sparked a flurry of comments from fans. One fan humorously mentioned Travis Kelce, saying, “That man fumbled baddddddddd😂,” while another playfully suggested that Kelce might be lurking on a fake account, commenting, “Hi Travis! I know you are watching your fake account. Kayla says hi to you and Taylor and God send.”

Another comment read, “Girl, you look thirsty. Are you trying to make T. Swift jelly? Lol,” hinting at the rumored connections behind the post. Yet another fan was the antidote to the hate and said: “Honestly, I was thinking it’s not enoughhhh lol”

Kayla Nicole’s Journey of Self-Care on Social Media

Amidst all this, Nicole had un-followed Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, following reports of Kelce’s new romantic links with Taylor Swift. Speaking to people, Nicole shared, “I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is that I know these people in real life… In real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

During her relationship with Kelce, Nicole and Brittany grew close, with Nicole actively participating in many of Brittany’s wedding events. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there; that doesn’t change overnight,” Nicole remarked.

However, she emphasized the need to protect herself publicly due to the rapid and public nature of recent events. “The love is still there,” she assured, noting her ongoing affection for Brittany and the Kansas City community.