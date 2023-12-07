Erin Andrews Reveals How NFL WAGs Are Perceiving the Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Romance Taking Over the League

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romantic involvement has become a captivating topic in the NFL world. To the extent that the news triggered a 400% upswing in the NFL star’s jersey sales. This surge propelled him into the coveted list of top NFL jersey-selling players. The extensive coverage of Travis and his girlfriend is setting the two apart in the league’s WAG spotlight.

Indeed, Taylor Swift has become a newfound sensation in the league. StubHub, the ticket reselling platform, recorded a threefold surge in searches for Chiefs tickets. Not just that, there was a triple increase in Google searches for the Kansas City Chiefs.

To those who doubted the impact of the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift connection, the numbers speak volumes. In the spirit of Swift’s iconic lyrics, skeptics may ‘hate, hate, hate,’ but the quantifiable impact remains undeniable.

Fox Sports host Erin Andrews provided a glimpse into what the other WAGs of NFL stars think about Taylor Swift’s much-talked-about romance with Travis Kelce. As it turns out, even the WAGs are rooting for Team TAY-VIS.

Erin Andrews Sheds Light on the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance

On her recent “Calm Down” podcast episode, the sportscaster shared with co-host Charissa Thompson that she received some inside information from WAGs in Philadelphia while attending the Eagles game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Somebody asked in front of me what the gals on their team thought [about Taylor and Travis] and they were like, ‘Love it, adorable, and they were like, ‘You know why? Because that’s a man, and she’s with him.’” Said Erin Andrews. “Here’s a good take from an NFL WAG, which I loved,” Erin Andrews said. “For the first time publicly, it seems like she’s with a guy that’s not like ‘Oh yeah, I’m with Taylor, don’t take my picture. I’m at the concert.’”

Erin expressed the WAGs’ approval of Taylor and Travis. According to her, the consensus was that the two make an adorable couple, and for a change, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is a confident man who is very much comfortable with their public image.

In a recent TIME magazine interview, Taylor Swift revealed that her relationship with Travis Kelce began in July, soon after the NFL star blasted her on his podcast. She said that it was she who initiated contact with Travis after hearing his podcast, and they spent time together after that in secret.