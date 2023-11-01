NFL Insider Blasts ‘Terrible Bears’ for Going Down Against Justin Herbert’s Chargers; “They are 10 Players Away from Being 10 Players Away”

Oct 29, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers senior communications vice president Josh Rupprecht (right) walks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert’s flawless start, going 15-for-15 with 142 yards and two touchdowns, made it seem like the game was all but decided. He connected with seven different targets, including Ekeler and Simi Fehoko, who scored. The 2-6 Chicago Bears faced a tough loss to Herbert’s LA Chargers, drawing criticism.

In a fiery episode of ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ NFL Insider Daniel Jeremiah didn’t mince words when slamming the Chicago Bears. Their performance was abysmal, with a struggling defense and an offense lacking firepower. The Chargers dominated, marching down the field for touchdowns.

Daniel Jeremiah Blasts Chicago Bears’ Dreadful Performance

Daniel Jeremiah didn’t hold back, labeling the Chicago Bears as “terrible” and seriously lacking in talent. He pointed out issues with their offensive and defensive lines. Jeremiah said on “The Rich Eisen Show,”

“That (Chicago) Bears team is terrible. They are ‘BAD’ bad! Like they are 10 players away from being 10 players away. They don’t have talent.”

While praising the Chargers’ improved protection, Herbert’s performance, and Ekeler’s resurgence, Jeremiah eagerly awaits standout plays from Derwin James and a fully recovered Bosa. It’s clear to him that the Los Angeles Chargers possess the edge in terms of talent.

“I’m not going to overreact to it from the Chargers side of things, but they protected better. Herbert was dialed in, he kind of made a change, and doesn’t have that glove on that finger. So, he looked a little more comfortable there.”

The Chargers, with a 3-4 record, broke a two-game losing streak with their effective passing game. On the other side, the 2-6 Bears aimed for their first back-to-back wins but fell short, being outgained 352-295, falling 2-6 in the season.

Justin Herbert Leads The Charge(rs)

The Los Angeles Chargers, led by the incredible Justin Herbert, put on a clinical performance against the Chicago Bears, winning 30-13. Herberts gave a lights-out performance, starting 15-for-15 and ending with 31 completions for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Staley took time to commend Justin Herbert for his multifaceted leadership role:

“The play style showed up and our guys played really hard together. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but man, they played really hard…I think they have Justin in clean enough sightlines to operate. You don’t go 31 of 40 with a really crowded pocket where you’re getting hit all the time and there’s people in the way.”

His conduct against the Bears highlighted his vital role in the Chargers’ success. This game emphasized the Chargers’ dependence on Herbert to steer them to the playoffs. Despite improving to 3-4, they have work to do to catch up to the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and secure a playoff spot.

The upcoming matchup against the Jets would be a pivotal moment for the team to prove their worth on ‘Monday Night Football.’