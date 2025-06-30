Fanatics Fest Winner Tom Brady Reveals How He Plans to Spend His $1M Prize Money

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tom Brady in attendance during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tom Brady is a lot of things, but the one trait that probably defines him the most, and that he would likely appreciate being associated with the most, is his penchant for winning. Whatever your opinion of the guy, he’s a winner. He won seven Super Bowls, more than any single franchise in NFL history. And he has kept that winning streak alive since retiring from the NFL in 2023.

He bought a minority stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces in early 2023. A few months later, they were champions. That same year, he bought a minority share of English football club Birmingham City. The next year, they finished atop League One and earned promotion to the Championship, the level just below the Premier League. Even his electric boat racing team won the E1 Series World Championship.

Brady only knows one speed: full. If he’s participating in something, he’s going to try to win it. So it was no surprise when Brady came out on top at the inaugural Fanatics Games at Fanatics Fest in New York last week. The Games brought together athletes, celebrities, and fans for a variety of competitions.

“With 125,000 people attending the second year of the three-day event, up from just 70,000 the year prior. But perhaps there was no bigger winner than Tom Brady, who won the inaugural Fanatics Games, a 100-person competition of athletes, celebrities, and fans that featured eight competitions,” as reported by Joe Pompliano.

Brady had his work cut out for him with the lineup of contestants for the Fanatics Games. Half of the competitors were fans, with the other 50 being athletes and celebrities. These included Eli Manning, Logan Paul, Kevin Hart, Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, Rob Gronkowski, James Harden, DJ Khaled, Justin Gaethje, and John Cena, among others.

The competition’s eight games were: QB skills, popular basketball game ‘Around the World’, baseball pitching accuracy, scoring goals in soccer, washer-dryer hockey shooting challenge, WWE superstar entrance, UFC striking challenge, and a closest-to-the-pin golf competition.

Brady finished atop the leaderboard with 399.1 points, earning the $1 million first-place prize. He gave 5,000 bucks apiece to each of the 50 fan participants ($250k). The former QB said that he would be donating the rest to charity. Gaethje came in second place, earning a Ferrari 812 GTS car. Harden (fourth) and Manning (fifth) were the only other athletes to finish in the top 10.

Matt Dennish, a fan from Pennsylvania, finished third and won a valuable LeBron James rookie card, which he sold to Brady for a package including $250k and a signed Brady card and jersey combo.

Tom Brady not only continues to win competitions, but also wins over the hearts and minds of those who once despised him on the football field with generous actions, like the ones he made at Fanatics Fest.