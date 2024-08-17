mobile app bar

Bears DB Wants Jonathan Owens to Emulate Wife Simone Biles’ Flip This Season

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles added three gold medals and one silver to her already impressive resume and etched her name into the history books as one of the greatest gymnasts ever. To pay tribute to her career, her husband Jonathan Owens is planning to emulate one of his wife’s moves.

In a preview of an episode of Hard Knocks, the film crew captured a conversation between the Bears safety and his teammate Elijah Hicks. The defensive back jokingly suggested that Owens should do a flip after hauling in an interception. The veteran is unlikely to pull it off but revealed his plan to recreate Biles’ signature salute.

While Hicks understood the challenge of doing a flip, he appeared rather optimistic about Owens finding a way to include the salute in his style, noting,

“You gotta do a flip and land it. How hard would that [be]? That’s hard.”

The Bears safety responded that he’d be wearing pads during games, making it nearly impossible to do a flip. The clip instantly went viral on social media.

One fan showed support for Owens’ heartfelt gesture but at the same time questioned whether he could successfully execute the flip. Another was thrilled to learn that the safety was thinking of a way to pay homage to his wife’s career.

One fan critiqued the showrunners and claimed they would prefer seeing more behind-the-scenes footage of the Bears’ top stars rather than Owens talking about his wife.

FOOTBALL FANATIC SPOTTED!

One fan was a bit more empathetic towards the Hard Knocks crew. They claimed they understood that the show wanted to cash in on the Biles’ notoriety but expressed that they wanted more Bears-related content in future episodes.

Fans who want to see Owens pull off Biles’ move after an interception would likely give up hope on seeing it upon learning that the safety last caught a stray pass back in 2021. Perhaps he’ll end his long wait for his second career interception in his debut season with the Bears.

