“They Could Be Anywhere”: Deion Sanders Warns Lil Wayne About Snakes During Friendly Visit to Dallas Home

Don’t let the designer clothes and expensive watches fool you, Deion Sanders is as country as they come. Born and raised in Fort Myers, Florida, the man they call “Primetime” is a seasoned veteran when it comes to both football and the great outdoors.

Rap icon and five-time Grammy award-winning artist, Lil Wayne, found out as much during his recent trip to Sanders’ sprawling estate in Dallas, Texas. Sanders’ personal health has been a cause for concern for fans and family members alike recently, so Mr. Carter thought it would be best to pay him a personal visit to see for himself that Sanders is doing well.

As the two of them took a stroll around the estate, Wayne made sure to ask, “Where do you be seeing snakes at?” To which Sanders promptly replied, “everywhere.” When Young Weezy stepped towards the tree line to take a closer look, Sanders reiterated his warning before ultimately suggesting that they’d have an easier time finding them after sunset.

“They are everywhere. On the trees, everywhere. C’mon man, don’t go looking for snakes. You’ll find one. If you want, we’ll get on the four-wheelers tonight and go find us a snake.”

Wayne has been a staunch advocate for all things Buffalo-related since Sanders first transformed the program from an afterthought to a national spectacle. Even though he’s never passed up an opportunity to don a black-and-gold colorway, his love for Sanders and the program remains genuine.

Seeing as his music is routinely played in locker rooms across the country, it was only right for Wayne to lend his services to Sanders and the Buffaloes for an evening in 2023 in order to give the program a regular-season introduction to remember.

While his five-year, $54-million contract extension suggests that he will, in fact, be on the sidelines with a headset this season, there is still no timeline for Sanders’ return to Boulder. Nevertheless, the culture of Colorado remains intact.

During a recent appearance on The Triple Option podcast, former head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer, gave his testimony in favor of that very culture that Sanders has helped to create.

“I see the watches and the cars and all of the flash — it’s just not me. But when I saw what went on behind the scenes, there’s a culture there. He’s tough on them, man. He’s demanding of that team. That’s what blew my mind.”

Critics may not care for the flashy jewelry, loud music, or any of the other extracurricular activities that come with the Buffaloes, but their results have been undeniable. The NFL Hall of Famer, who first inherited the program after a one-win season, has now delivered 13 total wins and a bowl game throughout his first two seasons.

Naturally, the next step is to win a playoff game. While that may be easier said than done, Sanders and co. are progressing towards that goal at a healthy pace.