“I Would Get Really Angry”: Tom Brady Reveals How he, Like Novak Djokovic, Used Aggression to Unlock His Full Potential

Tom Brady, the champion of champions, recently revealed how his aggression helps him perform at his absolute best. He decided to put Novak Djokovic in the same category, referring to him as someone who can utilize his anger to elevate his gameplay when it matters the most.

During a recent podcast episode of Let’s Go, Brady, a serial winner, spoke his mind when he conversed with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald about how anger brought out the best in him when he played ball. He revealed that several stars like Kobe Bryant, Novak Djokovic, and himself, used aggression to make the world understand that they are not to be “f*cked with”.

Aggression Brought the Brought the Best Out of Tom Brady

Tom, speaking from his experience during the podcast, laid the distinction between mental toughness and emotional toughness. He believes that mental toughness is about intellect. Whereas emotional toughness is about using your emotions to change your behaviour and step into a different zone altogether, something only elite athletes can do. Brady talked about his experience with anger and how it motivated him on the field. He said-

“If I really wanted to get to a really fired-up place, I would get really angry. And that anger would emotionally change my whole state and that state was a very heightened sense of awareness and focus. So a lot of things I could tap into.”

Moreover, Tom also stated that like him, Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic utilizes the same strategy to appear like a completely different animal on the court. Tom stated- “People say that guy is a killer, but what they saying is that guy knows how to tap into that emotional brain and body connection that knows exactly how to eliminate every distraction and focus exactly on details that what it takes to beat the competition. It’s a great skill to have and guys that do it are tough to beat”.

Businessman Brady Takes on Another Fruitful Partnership

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Tom Brady is really enjoying his retirement. He recently signed up for a leadership role with Delta Airlines. Talking about the same on the Let’s Go podcast, Brady said that he is fortunate to get another chance to learn something new and challenging. About this, he said-

“The work is a strategic advisor for a great company. Delta Airlines is one of our country’s greatest airlines. Look at all our transportation now, the way technology has changed our transportation. My life have been on airplanes, all our lives and I think it’s amazing to be part of these emerging business technologies, Fortune 100 companies led by a great team. So I have got a lot to learn and looking forward to great things with them and continue with some other great things with my business group.”

Tom may have retired his throwing arm, but he continues to deliver off the field and looking at his track record, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that more Brady-corporate partnerships are on the way.