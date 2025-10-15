Shedeur Sanders Completes 50 Days of Waiting as Chase Daniel Slams Dillon Gabriel’s “Worst Performance”

After a lackluster series of starts from Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns decided to give one of their two rookie quarterbacks a chance. Dillon Gabriel officially has two NFL starts under his belt, but it’s hard to suggest that either of them has gone very well.

Ironically enough, Gabriel’s pass attempts in Week 6 almost exactly mirror the number of days that his teammate, Shedeur Sanders, has been sitting on the sidelines since his preseason game. The Oregon product saw a total of 52 pass attempts throughout his loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday, while Sanders’ waiting period has eclipsed the 50-day mark.

Suffice to say, the Browns are well on their way to having yet another disastrous regular season, and Chase Daniel is fed up with the mediocrity. “The offensive film that I just watched. It might’ve been the worst offensive film I have ever seen, and that’s putting it lightly,” he observed.

Cleveland’s offensive line may not be able to give any quarterback much of a fair chance at winning, but what remained of Gabriel’s performance was clearly disappointing to the former signal-caller. “It’s just not great,” Daniel noted while reviewing some of the lowlights of Gabriel’s second outing with the Browns.

“Is Shedeur Sanders the answer? I don’t know. But you’ve got to imagine that they cannot continue down this path… There’s other options out there that could do a little better. He’s a rookie. I don’t want to kill the guy, but this film was pretty bad.”

Unfortunately, for Sanders, no matter how poorly any of the signal callers ahead of him continue to perform, it doesn’t appear as if anyone on Cleveland’s coaching staff is interested in him seeing the field. Even though the Browns are holding a 1-5 record, are the lowest scoring team in the league, and have already committed 43 penalties, they are continuing to leave the former Colorado Buffalo on the sidelines.

What that says about Sanders as a prospect, we’re not sure. But what that does reveal, however, is that the Browns seem to be more content with losing games than taking chances. For a franchise that has just two winning seasons since 2007, that’s a rather inexcusable offense.

Ever since he first began to fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, fans from around the nation have been clamoring for Cleveland to do right by Sanders and allow him to prove that he was deserving of the first-round draft grade that he had initially received. Nevertheless, it seems as if his supporters will have to continue waiting while the Browns continue to field a losing product.

If you’re a fan of Sanders, there’s no need to give up on him just yet. But if you’re a fan of the Cleveland Browns, then you may want to look into spending your money on something other than season tickets.