Fans Are Loving Farm Boy Brock Purdy’s New Commercial After Brand New Partnership Deal

The 49ers’ players had a decent debut season in ‘22 but the Iowa alum Brock Purdy flipped expectations last season with 31 TDs, 4,280 yards, and a pass rating of 113. Since then, he has become a fan favorite. One of the perks of being the most desirable names in the league is the brand sponsorship deals that come along with it. Purdy has managed to carve a “good boy” image that screams humility and grace. Add to this, his Iowa background, and Purdy becomes the perfect candidate to star in a variety of regional consumer-facing brand ads.

Corn seed company Pioneer Seed also realized Purdy’s potential and thus signed Purdy as their brand ambassador. Pioneer Seed thus published a promo video on Instagram starring Purdy today where the QB confirmed his role with the company. “I’m excited about our brands teaming up,” said Purdy in the promo video. He then gave a testimonial as a customer by revealing the great returns his harvest had when he tried Pioneer Corn seeds on his in-laws’ farm last fall. “Let’s go dominate the field this year,” stated Purdy at the end of the video (caught the pun?)

Considering how country boy Purdy fit into the brand video, fans loved it. They thus took to social media to share their approval and support for the QB’s new role with Pioneer Seed.

The other section of Purdy fans meanwhile were busy making “corny” puns with names like CORNerback and stating how the company has CORNered their competition with Purdy’s signing.

Automobile company Toyota Motor Corp was one of the earliest companies to realize this and they gave Purdy his big break months ago. The company then doubled down on the QB’s potential. Thus in a statement last month, the company announced that Purdy would be appearing in Toyota Motors North America’s national programming and content from California regional ads and social media. Safe to say, Pioneer Seed seems to have hit the jackpot with Purdy’s signing.

Here’s All You Need To Know About Brock Purdy x Pioneer Corn

On Wednesday, Iowa-based Pioneer Seeds made it official that they have signed Brock Purdy as an ambassador. However, they labeled his inclusion as a pitchman who has “joined the team roster”. Interestingly, there has been buzz about Purdy’s involvement with an agricultural company ever since he was spotted on a John Deere tractor in San Fran.

Now that the announcement has been confirmed, we know that the John Deere shoot was part of the Pioneer Seeds commercial, thanks to the 24-second promo video that we saw above. While there is still no clarity on when the full commercial will be released, Purdy’s ending statement in the promo video has left a lot of intrigue. “What happens next, happens here,” said Purdy leaving fans curious.