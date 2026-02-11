Cooper DeJean, Who Is Rumored to Be Dating Nikki Bella, Names Sydney Sweeney as His Celebrity Crush

For the past few months, the rumor mills have been churning out the news that 23-year-old NFL star Cooper DeJean is dating 42-year-old WWE star Nikki Bella. But as of now, neither of them has given a clear-cut answer on whether that rumor is true. In fact, the way they’ve been answering questions, including DeJean recently revealing a celebrity crush not named Nikki Bella, makes it suspicious whether there’s a relationship at all.

The news of DeJean and Bella dating hasn’t come out of nowhere. On December 16, the WWE star was pictured in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room. Then, the two clicked a picture with a football field in the backdrop during the Eagles’ training camp.

Nikki all but confirmed the rumors about the two dating when, at a Monday Night RAW event, crowds started chanting Cooper DeJean’s name, and she said, “Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl, baby.” Or at least, that’s what we thought.

Nikki herself later said that she’s “single,” while DeJean told Kay Adams, after being pressed for the “Pro Bowl” comment: “She’s saying she’s got good taste? I mean, she could be talking about anybody.” No, DeJean, the crowd was chanting your name. Playful or not, she was talking about you.

That said, the star cornerback has now revealed Sydney Sweeney and singer Tate McRae as his celebrity crushes. Not Nikki Bella. He even talked about how LA Rams receiver Puka Nacua recently shot his shot at Sweeney, but he still kept Sweeney as his “1A” pick, with McRae as “1B.”

“Can I throw out a couple?” DeJean said after being asked about his celebrity crushes. “Sydney Sweeney… But I don’t know, Puka’s already like, sounds like, he already shot his shot with her… And Tate McRae.”

Cooper DeJean reveals his celebrity crushes pic.twitter.com/nwgaqPbJpC — Exciting Mics (@excitingmics) February 10, 2026

This interview with Exciting Mics came just days after we saw DeJean guest-bartending with Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, during Super Bowl week. Then, at an after-party, he was seen leaving with a mysterious brunette woman, who the NY Post reported was not Bella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Post Sports (@nypostsports)

So, to wrap it up, it doesn’t seem like Cooper is in a relationship with Nikki and is simply enjoying life and the dating scene. Also, for a 23-year-old Super Bowl-winning CB and All-Pro, as Bella herself said, “Pro Bowl, baby,” DeJean might just prefer to keep his focus on football for now.