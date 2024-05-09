“Good Lawd”: Proud Dad Deion Sanders is Beyond Delighted to See Shilo Sanders Playing Young ‘Coach Prime’ on BMF

Deion Sanders stands tall as a proud father, blessed with superstar kids who carry their own swagger, much like Coach Prime himself. But the real scene-stealer? Shilo Sanders, upping the ante on his “Prime” talents, soaring to dazzling new heights, and leaving Deion brimming with parental pride.

Advertisement

As Black Mafia Family enthusiasts eagerly await Episode 10 of Season 3, a new surge of college football fans is about to join the fray. Coach Prime’s journey from grit to glory is taking center stage in the coveted family drama.

And guess who’s stepping into the role of the young Prime Time? Deion Sanders’ pride and joy, Shilo. Prepare for a crossover event of epic proportions! The Buffs Head Coach shared a sneak peek on Instagram, captioned:

“@bmfstarz @davinchi Season 3 Episode 10 guess who’s playing a Young PRIME! I’m so proud of @shilosanders he did the Doggone THANG! Good Lawd the SANDERS boys are exercising all the gifts that GOD gave them and having fun living this life that we only get 1 shot at. Live kids Live. #Dad #Bob.”

It’s no surprise that the producers of Black Mafia Fridays are eyeing Shilo for a starring role as his father’s younger self. The Buffaloes’ safety has already proven his mettle by flawlessly channeling Coach Prime’s distinctive style in the past, ticking all the right boxes.

More so, it’s not just Shilo, all of Deion Sanders’ kids have shown that they’re more than ready for the spotlight, whenever called upon.

Shilo Sanders’ Perfect Impression Of His Father Deion Sanders

A few years back, Shilo Sanders showcased his talent for imitating his father, Deion Sanders, during his time playing under him at Jackson State. Following the college’s recent locker room renovation, Shilo took to Instagram to offer fans an exclusive tour of the revamped facilities.

In an Instagram video, he excitedly toured the facilities, jokingly pointing out where “Coach Prime” would do his infamous yelling. Seizing the moment, Shilo launched into an impression of his dad’s impassioned speeches, much to the delight of his audience.

“Dawg, y’all gotta do better dog. You ain’t done nothing today at practice. Come on. You ain’t gave us nothing. We gonna cut you,” Shilo said while mimicking. And if one catches Deion Sanders shouting at his team in the video, they sound the exact same.

It’s no surprise why Deion Sanders affectionately refers to Shilo as his favorite son. Seeing Shilo potentially portray a young version of Coach Prime in the upcoming episode 10 of Black Mafia Fridays would be an exciting prospect. It would also mark a special moment for Shilo as he takes his mimicry talents on the big screen for the first time.