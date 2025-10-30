Fans Believe Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s Daughter North West Unknowingly Dressed Up as C.J. Stroud for Halloween

When it comes to Halloween, few star kids can match North West’s creative streak. Over the years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 12-year-old daughter has turned the spooky season into a pop-culture runway, and this one was no different.

It all started in 2023, when North first went viral for her spot-on recreation of Dionne Davenport from Clueless, while mom Kim took on the role of Cher Horowitz. The following year, she outdid herself again, pulling off not one, but three looks inspired by pop icons: Tyler, The Creator, H.E.R., and Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.

This year, however, West’s costume of choice surprised everyone because she traded movie characters and musicians for a more unconventional muse: Twitch streamer and YouTube sensation Kai Cenat. In a TikTok video shared via her joint account with Kim, North appeared alongside two friends dressed as Cenat’s collaborators, Ray and Tota MC.

Credit where credit is due for the 12-year-old as she fully committed to the look, wearing Cenat’s now-iconic Streamer University outfit, a gray blazer, white shirt, red tie, dreadlock wig, and even a fake goatee.

The result was a darn good portrayal of one of Gen Z’s biggest internet personalities, and among them, Cenat is currently the most-subscribed Twitch streamer in the world, with over 19 million followers.

This wasn’t the first time North West has shown her admiration for the streamer, either. Kai famously attended the up-and-coming rapper’s 11th birthday party at the American Dream mall in New Jersey last year, a moment that sparked controversy online. When critics questioned the appropriateness of his presence at a minor’s birthday party, Cenat quickly defended the interaction:

“I’m North’s favorite streamer, bro. All she wanted to do was meet me. Anybody who’s making it weird, that’s the weirdest thing ever. She’s great, bro… everything was great.”

Considering all this, when North dressed up as him this year, it truly was a genuine, fun tribute from a young fan to her favorite internet personality. Fans, however, couldn’t help noticing something else as in their eyes, North West looked less like Kai Cenat and more like Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.

“That’s exactly what I thought too .CJ!!” added one. “That is that [expletive], cause she got no o line around her,” joked another.

But amid these jokes was an “X” user, who appreciated West for her efforts. “It makes sense that they picked those guys since they are definitely making a lot of noise right now. Those costumes probably looked pretty spot on too, which is always half the fun of dressing up, getting the details right,” they wrote.

Regardless of the comparisons, North West’s dedication to detail is commendable. Moreover, she’s also reflecting what today’s generation actually watches and engages with. From Clueless icons to viral streamers, her costume choices show how quickly childhood heroes are shifting from movie screens to digital ones… It’s simply a reflection of the times.