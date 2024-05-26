Tyreek Hill Gets Called a Hater For Branding Tom Brady’s Popular WR Overrated

Tyreek Hill, a favorite in the NFL world and deemed one of the best wide receivers ever, recently found himself in hot water. The Miami Dolphins star caused a stir on X, formerly known as Twitter, by labeling former New England Patriots receiver Wes Welker as over-hyped.

Hill responded to a post asking which player had more hype than talent by bluntly stating, “Wes Welker.” He didn’t even elaborate on why he felt this way, sparking an outrage among fans. Some even called the Dolphins’ wideout a “hater” and a “racist.” See for yourselves:

The backlash was swift. While one fan labeled Hill’s take “horrible,” others defended Welker, saying, “You’re tripping. Perfect slot receiver. That’s like Jalen Ramsey calling you a return specialist.” Another quipped that Hill must have handed his X account over to Antonio Brown.

Interestingly, though, this tweet was nothing but a playful banter session. For the uninitiated, while Wes Welker has made a reputation for himself as one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets for six years, the former wideout has since tried his hand at coaching and excelled in it as well.

He started as an offensive assistant for the Texans but was soon promoted to wide receiver coach for the 49ers. For the last two years, Welker has held the same position for the Miami Dolphins, coinciding with Tyreek Hill’s time on the team. Therefore, it can be said with certainty that Hill’s comment was nothing but a playful jab at his coach.

Several fans pointed this out in the comments, even throwing shade at those who fell for the joke. With all the things that have been going on in Tyreek’s life, this lighthearted exchange was quite fun to witness.

Tyreek Hill Is Expecting Another Child

The NFL offseason just took an intriguing turn for Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who is set to welcome a new member to the family. According to a now-expired Instagram story from his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, the couple is expecting a child together.

However, this joyous news comes amidst a backdrop of turmoil, as Hill and Vaccaro had filed for divorce earlier this year, only for the speedy wideout to claim that it was his “f***ing bonehead lawyers” who initiated the proceedings without his consent, a mere 76 days after their nuptials.

While the impending birth marks a significant milestone, Hill’s family dynamics have been the subject of intense scrutiny and speculation. The mercurial playmaker has hinted at fathering as many as ten children with multiple women, including four newborns this year alone.

Adding to the complexity, he has three children from a previous relationship with his ex-fiancée, Crystal Espinal. In a candid interview on the ‘Million Dollaz Worth Of Game’ YouTube channel, Hill refused to deny claims that his total number of offspring could be even higher than the reported six from four different women, leaving fans and observers with plenty to ponder upon.