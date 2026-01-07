“We Should Get Some Jackets”: Tom Brady Asks Sam Darnold to ‘Send Him His Sizes’ After 14-Straight Wins

It’s not often that you find yourself in the same club as Tom Brady, so it’s likely that Sam Darnold will take him up on the offer to commemorate the occasion. At least, we certainly hope so, given how difficult a feat the Seattle Seahawks QB just achieved.

Now, and just for the second time in the history of the National Football League, we have ourselves a quarterback who has managed to guide his teams towards a pair of consecutive 14+ win seasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion became the first to ever do so back in 2004, when he was still the midst of winning his second and third Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and thanks to the Seahawks 13-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, Darnold can now claim to have done the same.

It may have taken around two decades for him to find a new member, but Brady finally has someone to share his success with. It’s also clear that he’s pretty excited about it as well, as during his latest power rankings segment with NFL on Fox, the former Patriot took the time to jokingly suggest, “We should get some jackets, or something. Or maybe vests? Matching sweater vests? I’ll look into it, Sam, just send me your sizes.”

While it would be difficult to find an event that warrants a “consecutive 14-win seasons club” vest, it’s still a nice gesture for Darnold to receive ahead of Seattle’s attempted playoff run. After all, when Brady himself is putting your squad firmly at the top of his power rankings right as the regular season shuts down, that has to feel good, right?

They might not have received any custom thread offers, but Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos still secured the second overall spot on Brady’s rankings, while Drake Maye and his former franchise, which also holds a 14-3 record, were listed as the third-best team in the league.

Throw in the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are currently on an eight-game win streak, and a capable Los Angeles Rams team that just closed out the season with a 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and you’ve got your top five teams heading into the playoffs. Although there does seem to be a bit of disparity between one of Brady’s top-5 picks and the current Super Bowl odds that are being given out by oddsmakers.

The sportsbooks seem to agree with his assessments of the Seahawks, Rams, and Broncos, as those are currently the three most favored teams to win it all. The same holds for the Patriots, who are the fifth most favored team to win the Super Bowl. However, the Jaguars, who are Brady’s fourth-favorite team right now, are sporting the eighth-longest Super Bowl odds of any team in the playoffs, so if you’re in the mood and are in favor of the G.O.A.T.’s opinion, then the real value this offseason may reside in Jacksonville rather than Seattle.