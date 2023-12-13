Fans Call Travis Kelce’s Handshake With Josh Allen a “Class Act,” Amidst Patrick Mahomes’ Trolling

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs suffered a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after his innovative lateral play was wiped out by an offside call in the final moments of the game. Kansas star QB Mahomes was visibly enraged by the call and threw a tantrum on the sidelines. Mahomes has since been trolled for a classless act and fans have called his behavior childish.

Travis Kelce, however, won over the fans as his handshake with Josh Allen was deemed a “class act.” Unlike Mahomes, Kelce kept his cool after the game and displayed sportsmanship when he hugged and congratulated Josh Allen for playing well. Despite it being his play that was nullified, the TE didn’t show outrage and courteously congratulated Allen even as the Bills QB commended Kelce for the “craziest play” ever.

” You’re a warrior brother… Stay healthy, baby. Keep doing your thing, man. Way to fight.”

It was a bittersweet moment as Allen mentioned Kelce’s play to which he replied, “Craziest one that’ll never count.” Despite the heartbreak, he wished Allen good health for the future. Kelce despite not scoring a TD had a good game. He recorded 6 receptions for 83 yards. He took the defeat like a gentleman, winning the hearts of the fans, who believe Mahomes should’ve taken a page out of his book.

Fans Outraged at Patrick Mahomes’ Behavior

Travis Kelce couldn’t believe it when his game-winning lateral play was wiped off by a marginal offside call. The Chiefs ended up losing the game but his handshake with Josh Allen after the defeat earned him praise from the NFL fans. Fans expressed their admiration for the future Hall of Famer and even suggested Mahomes take notes and try to emulate his TE. They said-

One fan noted that Travis behaved cordially even though it was his play that was called back

Kelce is a class act

While Kelce garnered appreciation for losing with grace and showing class, his QB Mahomes was the subject of incessant trolling. His reaction to the call and later his words to Allen irked fans, who deemed it classless behavior unworthy of a professional sportsperson.

Mahomes was visibly livid and frustrated by the call, and expressed that feeling to Josh Allen during their post-match. The 2x NFL MVP said to his Bills opponent that it was the worst f*cking call he has ever seen instead of congratulating him for the win. Fans called him out for spoiling the victory moment of the Bills shot caller. Mahomes has since expressed regret over the way he acted towards Buffalo’s QB as per 610Sports.

The Chiefs are still playoff-bound. But they could lose the home turf advantage during the post-season courtesy of losing out the top AFC seed to either the Dolphins or the Ravens. The boys at Kansas take on the Patriots next week.